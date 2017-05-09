Russian Lawmaker Slams Ukrainian President for Comparing Russia to Nazi Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Poroshenko wrote on his Twitter that Crimea was "annexed" by Russia "like Hitler's Germany seized foreign territories almost 80 years ago."

"Hundreds of villages burned to the ground in Ukraine, Babi Yar [massacres], the active combat rolling across Ukraine twice during the [World War II]… How can one make any comparisons!" the senator said.

According to Klintsevich, Poroshenko showed himself to be a nationalist in making this remark, which was "disgraceful for a head of state."

The Crimean peninsula reunited with Russia after the March 2014 referendum, with 97 percent of the population of the region supporting the decision. Ukraine and a number of Western countries refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and consider Crimea a part of Ukraine.