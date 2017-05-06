© AP Photo/ Igor Chekachkov 'Jihad' on Lenin Monuments: the Truth Kiev Never Wants to Be Published

KIEV (Sputnik) — In May 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed laws condemning national-socialist totalitaria and communist regimes, and banning all their symbols in the country. The legislation implies renaming of streets and settlements if they have been named after Soviet officials.

According to the poll conducted by the Sociopolis research organization for Ukraine's Korrespondent.net news outlet, 25.6 percent of respondents are fully against the decommunization, while 15.5 percent are leaning against the process.

The survey added that 22.5 percent are fully supportive of the decommunization policy, while 10.3 are leaning toward it.

The poll was conducted on April 19-25, with a total of 1,600 adults across Ukraine, excluding the territories controlled by the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics of Donbass and Crimea , interviewed by telephone. The estimated maximum margin of error is 2.4 percentage points.

Between December 8, 2013 and June 10, 2016 a total of 1,221 Vladimir Lenin monuments were torn down in Ukraine, according to Leninstatues.ru.

The most ridiculous fact about the "De-Leninization" is that it is directed against the man who enlarged Ukraine's territory with vast swathes of land, including the parts or the whole areas of existing Kharkov, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Joseph Stalin, in his turn, enlarged what is now Ukraine with its westernmost Lviv region in 1939.

Opponents of the deccomunization often caustically argue that the leadership in Kiev should go all the way in destroying the Soviet past and dismantle plants, hydroelectric power stations and other pillars of the Ukrainian economy, built before 1991.

The poll thus shows that despite violent, vehement attempts to reshape the nation's mindset, Ukrainians have not been brainwashed completely. While street nameplates and rare statues dedicated to Soviet-era figures are defenseless against hammers, the future of a country whose leadership is trying to bury an indispensable chapter of its history in oblivion is vague.