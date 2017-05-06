Brainwash Fail: Most Ukrainians Oppose Poroshenko-Forced Erasing of Soviet Past

According to the poll conducted by the Sociopolis research organization for Ukraine's Korrespondent.net news outlet, 25.6 percent of respondents are fully against the decommunization, while 15.5 percent are leaning against the process.
The survey added that 22.5 percent are fully supportive of the decommunization policy, while 10.3 are leaning toward it.
Between December 8, 2013 and June 10, 2016 a total of 1,221 Vladimir Lenin monuments were torn down in Ukraine, according to Leninstatues.ru.
The most ridiculous fact about the "De-Leninization" is that it is directed against the man who enlarged Ukraine's territory with vast swathes of land, including the parts or the whole areas of existing Kharkov, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Dnepropetrovsk regions.
Joseph Stalin, in his turn, enlarged what is now Ukraine with its westernmost Lviv region in 1939.
Opponents of the deccomunization often caustically argue that the leadership in Kiev should go all the way in destroying the Soviet past and dismantle plants, hydroelectric power stations and other pillars of the Ukrainian economy, built before 1991.
The poll thus shows that despite violent, vehement attempts to reshape the nation's mindset, Ukrainians have not been brainwashed completely. While street nameplates and rare statues dedicated to Soviet-era figures are defenseless against hammers, the future of a country whose leadership is trying to bury an indispensable chapter of its history in oblivion is vague.
Inauguration of Lenin's monument in Novoazovsk, People's Republic of Donetsk pic.twitter.com/osj6M9B1bS— Alex (@LarsZZZZ1) 2 мая 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)