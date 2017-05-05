Register
14:39 GMT +305 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Hundreds of Polish farmers and horticulturists staged a march in Warsaw in protest against Russia's ban on the import of their fruit and vegetables. File photo

    Business as Usual: Poland Seeks to Ramp Up Political Pressure Against Russia

    © Sputnik/ Filip Klimaszewski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 13420

    A prominent Polish politician has recommended that the West eliminate its economic sanctions against Russia while at the same time increasing political pressure on Moscow.

    Polish farmers and horticulturists protest in Warsaw
    © Sputnik/ Filip Klimaszewski
    Playing the Long Game: Russia, Europe Should Brace for 'Decades Worth of Sanctions'
    Earlier Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, leader of the Polish People’s Party, announced that the Western sanctions against Russia hadn't produced the desired effect despite taking a toll on the nation's economy, and suggested adopting a different approach.

    According to Kosiniak-Kamysz,  political sanctions against Russia should be strengthened while economic sanctions need to be lifted completely.

    However, Professor Boris Shmelyov from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Center for International Economic and Political Studies told Sputnik Polska that the People’s Party leader’s proposal looks rather baffling.

    "The EU sanctions against Russia are mostly economic in nature. And the political aspect of the EU sanctions is primarily aimed at decreasing the level of contact between Russia and the West. But as we can see, such contacts continue to take place at the highest political level: for example, recently there was a meeting in Sochi between Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel, and there’s another meeting between the presidents of Russia and the US scheduled to take place in Hamburg in July. So how can the political sanctions against Moscow possibly be ‘strengthened’?" Shmelyov inquired.

    He also remarked that most likely Kosiniak-Kamysz did not voice his "extravagant idea" by accident as many people both in the EU and in Russia are interested in getting rid of the "mutual sanctions and embargoes."

    "Poland lost over $1.5 billion due to the retaliatory trade embargo imposed by Moscow. Thousands of Polish fruit exporters lost their main market as half of the apples harvested in Poland had previously been shipped to Russia… However, the People’s Party leader’s proposal to increase dialogue between Moscow and Warsaw, and between Russia and the West in general, and yet for some reason he believes that Russia then will be eager to purchase Polish goods," he said.

    Shmelyov noted however that even if the Western economic sanctions against Russia are lifted, it wouldn’t mean that Russia will immediately reciprocate the gesture and get rid of its counter-sanctions, including those imposed against Poland.

    "We all want to live in peace with our neighbors, even though the current Polish government with its, frankly speaking, highly sensitive form of Russophobia is actively opposing it. It’s a pity that despite his medical background Mr. Kosiniak-Kamysz cannot cure this ailment," Shmelyov said.

    Related:

    Russia Effectively Shields Population From Sanctions' Effect - UN Rapporteur
    Sanctions War: Russia Loses $50Bln, West Loses $100Bln
    Mogherini's Visit to Moscow Means EU's 'Anti-Russia Sanctions Futile'
    Tags:
    pressure, sanctions, European Union, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Russia, Poland, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Satanic Veteran's Monument Cartoon
    Keep the Devil Way Down in the Hole
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok