Trump Stops Short of Calling China Currency Manipulator Amid North Korea Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Calling China currency manipulator could wait, as right now Beijing is helping Washington in dealing solving North Korean crisis, Trump said at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"So we have currency manipulation by China, but China is helping us, possibly or probably, with the North Korean situation," Trump said, adding that "now it’s not exactly the right time" to call China a currency manipulator.
China has "tremendous power" over North Korea.
Trump reminded of his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place on April 6-7, ad stressed that the Chinese leader "is a good man."
"I believe he [President Xi] wants to get that situation taken care of. They have tremendous power [over North Korea], and we’ll see what happens," Trump stated.
Over the past few months, North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests which are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolutions.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)