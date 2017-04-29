Register
22:13 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Demonstrators protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, a day before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy in Hong Kong, China November 6, 2016

    China Warns Hong Kong Its Autonomy Could Be Revoked

    © REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8020

    China has warned Hong Kong that the island's autonomy could be snuffed out if it continues to challenge Beijing.

    Hong Kong operates with a high level of autonomy under the "one country, two systems" policy, which allows the region to maintain its capitalist economy and much political and judicial freedom, although it was officially reunited with China in 1997.

    Cities of the world. Hong Kong
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    China Calls on EU to Stop Interfering in Internal Affairs of Hong Kong, Macao

    However, this system operates at Beijing's pleasure, Wang Zhenmin, one of China's top representatives in Hong Kong, implied in comments at a seminar on Saturday.

    "The more Hong Kong fails to actively defend [China's] sovereignty, national security and development interests in accordance with the law, the more wary the country will be about Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and the 'two systems,'" Wang, a legal official at China's Central Liaison Office in Hong Kong, said. "There would be less room for its autonomy."

    China would be "disappointed" to see separatists taking roles in Hong Kong's government and education systems, Wang said.

    "If the ‘two systems' part… is severely distorted or even [becomes a tool] to confront and damage ‘one country', then the reasons and conditions for the ‘two systems' to exist would be lost," he cautioned.

    People take selfies with Carrie Lam, chief executive-elect, a day after she was elected in Hong Kong, China March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Tyrone Siu
    New Beginnings: What Does Electing the First Female Leader Mean for Hong Kong?

    Hong Kong has been gripped by protests and high-profile pro-democracy movements in the past few years, particularly the Umbrella Movement that occupied and shut down swathes of the city in 2014. This year, several elected members of Hong Kong's Legislative Council were disqualified for using their swearing in ceremony to display pro-democracy banners or for deliberately misspeaking their oaths of allegiance to China. Two of these legislators were arrested this week along with several other pro-democracy advocates on charges of unlawful assembly.

    Hong Kong democracy activists decry Beijing's "interference" in their elections and China's ultimate control over who takes office. Wang denied that Beijing could be said to "interfere" in a process over which it is in fact sovereign.

    "The country is only exercising its sovereignty in accordance with the law and that should not be regarded as ‘interference'," he said. "Just like we cannot say your brain is interfering with your limbs as they have always been part of your body. [The brain] is only carrying out its own functions."

    He also warned that if the one country two systems model were to fail, Beijing would only "lose face," while "Hong Kong will lose everything."

    At the same seminar, outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying also stressed that Hong Kong's autonomy is not "full autonomy," but is authorized by Beijing.

    He also said the country's Basic Law, the formal document that promises Hong Kong its way of life and economy could be maintained for 50 years after reunification, refers only to its capitalist system. It does not mean Beijing's sovereignty over the island can be changed, he said.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, a truck carrying parts of U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    Beijing Reiterates THAAD in S Korea 'Seriously Undermines China's Strategic Security'

    "Does Wang mean Beijing is not going to realize its promise? If so, I'm afraid it would only tear Hongkongers and the central government further apart," Hong Kong Democratic Party Chairman Wu Chi-wai said in response to Leung's comments, according to the South China Morning Post.

    "The Basic Law only states that the central government's power over Hong Kong is confined to national defense and foreign affairs."

    Meanwhile, the EU found in its latest annual report on Macau that the one country, two systems model "continued to work very well" there last year, and that "fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens continued to be respected," according to the Macau Daily Times.

    July 1 will mark the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from the UK to China, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be on the island for the scheduled swearing in of Hong Kong's new chief executive on that day.

    Related:

    Tricky Politics: Is President Trump After Any Deal on South China Sea?
    US Should Work With China to Prevent Nuclear War - Senator Sanders
    China to Stick to Principle One Country, Two Systems in Relations With Hong Kong
    30,000 China Police Officers Rally in Hong Kong to Support Jailed Colleagues
    Tags:
    one country, two systems, Leung Chun-ying, Wang Zhenmin, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok