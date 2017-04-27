Hong Kong Police Detain Nine Activists Due to Alleged Participation in Protests

According to the South China Morning Post, police detained nine people from the Demosisto and the League of Social Democrats groups in a series of raids that started at 7 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT Wednesday).
The activists were detained at their homes on suspicion of unlawful assembly as well as of breach of public order during the rally in November 2016, the news outlet added.
In November 2016, thousands of Hong Kong residents participated in the rallies following Beijing's adoption of a controversial interpretation of Hong Kong's constitution. The move was made after two local activists, who had been elected to the legislative body of the autonomous territory, refused to declare their allegiance to China.
