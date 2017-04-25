Register
21:14 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Graffiti with anti-US slogan is seen decorating the wall of a building in Tehran on July 14, 2015

    Trump vs. Tehran: 'Ripping Up Iran Deal Would Cause US Credibility to Plummet'

    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Politics
    Get short URL
    119230

    The Trump administration is ramping up its anti-Iranian policy. This is evidenced by recent statements from President Trump himself, and those from other high-ranking US officials. What are the 'sins' Washington is accusing Tehran of committing? Just how far will the White House be able to go? How will Tehran react? Sputnik Persian investigates.

    Last week, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of failing to comply with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, adding that this would receive a response from the United States. Trump also directed the US National Security Council to conduct a review of whether the Iran nuclear deal is in line with US interests.

    The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi speaks to reporters during negotiations between United States Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne March 17, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    US to Violate Iranian Nuclear Deal If Extends Sanctions – Iran’s Vice President
    Trump's comments were part of a series of remarks made by senior US officials. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism, and blamed the Obama administration for having "bought off" Iran's nuclear ambitions temporarily, an argument which Tel Aviv has been making for years.

    Also last week, in the course of his tour of Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East, Defense Secretary James Mattis accused Tehran of causing "trouble" "everywhere you look" in the region.

    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis departs after meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis departs after meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the Ministry of Defense in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 19, 2017

    Speaking to Sputnik Persian about the root of the Trump team's hostility to Iran, political scientist and Middle East expert Vladimir Sazhin explained that a lot of it comes down to Trump's hostility to President Obama.

    "The main complaint of the new administration is directed not so much at Iran as it is to the Obama administration – and its success with the Iran nuclear deal. President Trump, showing a great deal of hostility toward Obama, has been unable to recognize the merits of his predecessor, including the achievement of the historical agreement on the Iranian nuclear, which was reached by the five permanent members of the UN Security, Germany and Iran."

    With this in mind, the question that naturally arises is – will the US be able to abandon the 2015 nuclear agreement, as Trump has promised to consider doing? According to Iranian observers, the answer is: 'it's doubtful'.

    A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached concerning Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Brendan Smialowski
    A Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was reached concerning Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 2015.

    Speaking to Sputnik Persian, Kazem Sajjadpour, president of the Iranian Institute for Political and International Studies, emphasized that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was "an international deal, concluded in the framework of international law and with the participation of the UN Security Council. 

    "The multilaterally agreed-upon framework behind this deal is not that easy to revise, and changing the core essence of the agreement is simply impossible," the expert stressed.

    President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, walk together on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to greet Harley Davidson Harley Davidson executives and union representatives
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Syria, Afghanistan and Now Iran? Why Trump's Policies Lack 'Strategic Approach'
    With this in mind, Sputnik Persian suggested that Trump will be unlikely to break the agreement, since it is an international treaty. "Leaving the agreement in a unilateral manner would be too adventurist, even for Trump, because the credibility and image of the US would plummet throughout the world, including in the eyes of America's European allies."

    "All those who took part in the negotiations and creation of this nuclear agreement (the United Kingdom, France, Germany) supported and support the JCPOA," Sputnik Persian recalled. "Moreover, nearly the entire European Union is interested in this international deal, and on developing trade and economic relations with Iran."

    Effectively, Iranian observers say that all that is left for Trump to do is to slow the process of the deal's implementation, and nothing more.

    At the same time, Sputnik Persian admitted that Washington's anti-Iranian rhetoric certainly isn't likely to die down under Trump, "especially since Trump has other opportunities to make accusations against Tehran – for example, over the Iranian missile program."

    Naturally, Washington's claims that the missile program is a violation of the nuclear deal isn't exactly logical, since the JCPOA makes no mention of any ban on missile testing, while UN Security Council Resolution 2231, referring to Iran's nuclear program, does not categorically call on Iran to refrain from the development of its missile program, but merely appeals to Tehran to do so.

    Iranian military trucks carry surface-to-air missiles during a parade on the occasion of the country's Army Day, on April 18, 2017, in Tehran
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Iranian military trucks carry surface-to-air missiles during a parade on the occasion of the country's Army Day, on April 18, 2017, in Tehran

    Sputnik Persian stressed that even if Iran is compelled to wind down its missile development program, this will be possible only via "discussions and settlement only in the format of international negotiations, with the approval of the United Nations, and where Iran, naturally, is a participant."

    President Donald Trump reads from a teleprompter during a speech aboard the nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US 'Military and Political Escalation' Speeds Up Decline of Unipolar World Order
    As for Washington's other major claim: that Iran is supports terrorism via its support for Hezbollah and Hamas (which Western countries, but neither Russia nor China, see as terrorist groups), Tehran has made clear its position that it will support those forces which it believes are engaged in a struggle for national liberation.

    Ultimately, Sputnik Persian suggested that the US has now returned to the pre-Obama status quo of close ties with its traditional allies Israel and Saudi Arabia, and to a certain extent Turkey. "The allied rapprochement between the US and these countries automatically implies a deterioration of relations with Iran, their main enemy."

    "Despite a noticeable about-face turn away from Tehran, it's likely that the White House has yet to fully and clearly formulate its Iran policy. There is little doubt that this will be a tough anti-Iranian policy which may perhaps include the introduction of new sanctions. At the same time however, it is doubtful that these sanctions will have kind of grave character they did in 2012-2016. And a resolution of the 'Iranian problem' by force is impossible to imagine, even given the sharp aggravation in US-Iranian relations observable today."

    For now, Sputnik Persian noted, "Tehran remains calm." Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has described the recent statements by US officials as "repetitive and useless rhetoric," and as an elaborate anti-Iranian policy based on Iranophobia and a failure to understand the state of affairs in the region.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shakes hands with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, October 28, 2016

    Still, US hostility could lead to a rise in anti-American attitudes in Iran as well, which could be manifested in presidential elections next month, Sputnik Persian stressed. 

    "It's interesting to note that the radically-oriented members of the Trump administration and Iranian conservatives are nearly unanimous in their criticism of the JCPOA. That is, Trump and his team play to the interests of the opponents of liberal Iranian president Hassan Rouhani…Moreover, this anti-Iranian policy, combined with the arrival of a radical conservative to the Iranian presidency could trigger Iran's own withdrawal from the JCPOA, and the simultaneous resumption and intensification of the nuclear program, without IAEA control. All of this is fraught with unpredictable, catastrophic consequences."

    Related:

    US to Violate Iranian Nuclear Deal If Extends Sanctions – Iran’s Vice President
    Iran Deems Syria 'Chemical Attack' a Provocation of Turkey, Nusra Front - Source
    Syria, Afghanistan and Now Iran? Why Trump's Policies Lack 'Strategic Approach'
    US 'Military and Political Escalation' Speeds Up Decline of Unipolar World Order
    US 'Walking on the Razor's Edge' as Uncertainty Over Ties With Iran Looms
    'Repeal or Replace': Israeli PM Claims Iran Deal Allows Tehran to Develop Nukes
    Questionable US-Saudi Relationship to Deepen Under Trump Administration
    Trump Administration Looking for Confrontation With Iran - Ex-CIA Chief of Staff
    'Specifically Designed to Provoke'? Trump's 'Outrageous' Iran Move May Backfire
    Trump Claims Iran Not Living Up to Spirit of Nuclear Agreement
    As Yemen Crumbles, US May Throw Additional Support Behind Saudi Forces
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok