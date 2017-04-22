Merkel Extends Condolences to Afghanistan Over Taliban Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) — On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Col. John Thomas said that over 50 people, both servicemen and civilians, were killed in an attack by the Taliban terrorists on a military base in the country’s northern province of Balkh in the base’s mosque during prayers.

© REUTERS/ Anil Usyan Taliban Attack on Afghan Army Base Death Toll Rises to Over 130 Soldiers

"I learned the news with grave concern about cowardly and violent attack of Taliban terrorists on your military base in northern Afghanistan. I extend my condolences to the injured and families of numerous victims," Merkel said in a telegram sent to Ghani, as cited by Germany's government press service.

Merkel stressed that Germany supported Afghanistan and its citizens who "stand for peaceful and democratic future of your country."

According to media reports, the number of victims among the Afghan soldiers reached 135.