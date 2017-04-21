Application for Waiver From Russia Sanctions Must Be Denied - Congresswoman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Waters said that granting the waiver would allow ExxonMobil to reap billions in profits at the expense of US national security, and would reward Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

© Sputnik/ Igor Mikhalev US Congress Opposes Anti-Russian Sanctions Waiver for ExxonMobil

"It is deeply disturbing that ExxonMobil is now seeking a waiver from the sanctions which the Obama Administration put in place," Waters said. "These sanctions are in place for good reason, and they must remain in place."

© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko 'Brilliant Negotiator': How Rex Tillerson Compares to John Kerry

Waters suggested that ExxonMobil’s request is directly related to the fact that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — who led the company as CEO before Trump tapped him to be America’s top diplomat — was responsible for negotiating the deal.

She also claimed that the request signals a desire of the Trump administration to lift sanctions against Russia entirely.

Since 2014, the United States, the European Union and some of their allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions targeting key sectors of the Russian economy, as well as a number of individuals and entities, over Crimea’s reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Further sanctions were imposed in the waning months of Barack Obama’s presidency over allegations that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.