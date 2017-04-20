Trump Says He Does Not See Role for US in Libya

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House that he does not see a role for the United States to play in Libya.

"I do not see a role in Libya," Trump stated on Thursday. "I think the United States has right now enough roles. We’re in a role everywhere. I do see a role in getting rid of ISIS [Daesh]."

Earlier on Thursday, Gentiloni said at an event that partitioning Libya would have dangerous consequences for Europe, Egypt and Tunisia.

Gentiloni suggested the United States and Italy should work together to back the UN-recognized government in Tripoli and stabilize the country to prevent the Islamic State and other terror groups from taking advantage of the situation.

The eastern part of Libya is currently governed by the country’s parliament in Tobruk, supported by the Libyan National Army under Gen. Khalifa Haftar. The Government of National Accord headquartered in Tripoli governs the western part of Libya.