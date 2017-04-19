Tehran Says Nuclear Deal Changes Impossible in Response to Trump-Ordered Review

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a letter to Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan that while Iran was fulfilling its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a review was ordered to establish whether suspension of anti-Iranian sanctions corresponded to US security interests.

"I have heard such comments, about the review of the deal, before. But it should be noted that it was an international treaty and I think nothing can be modified at this point," Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour told reporters following a closed-doors Russian-Iranian meeting at Valdai Discussion Club.

Sajjadpour also noted that Iran was fulfilling its obligations under the deal.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Directing Interagency Review on Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran and the P5+1 group of states — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States plus Germany signed the JCPOA agreement, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual lifting of sanctions.

The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential.

In early February, the United States announced news sanctions on Iran over its latest missile test.