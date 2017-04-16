Register
17:31 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US First daughter Ivanka Trump attends a forum with Chief Executive Officers on the White House Campus April 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Ivanka and Tomahawks: What Trump's Powerful Weapons Have in Common

    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    Politics
    Get short URL
    15979115

    Ivanka Trump appears to have turned into a political force to be reckoned with both in the United States and beyond, political commentator Dmitri Kosyrev wrote for Sputnik.

    Consider this: "she is said to have influenced Donald Trump's decision to fire Tomahawk missiles at Shayrat since she was shocked by images of children who had ostensibly been victims of the attack launched from this airbase. … It is safe to say that her appointment as an assistant to the US president has changed the dynamic of America's political life, virtually undermining the efforts of the Democrats to destroy Donald Trump," the analyst said.

    In Kosyrev's view, Ivanka's formal role at the White House and her influence on Trump's decision to authorize a massive airstrike against Syria have temporarily turned the tide of the "creeping civil war" which the Democrats have been waging against the Republicans since their electoral losses last year.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka addresses delegates on the final night of the Republican National Convention, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Jim Watson
    Cherchez la Femme: How Ivanka Trump Influences Politics in the White House
    The analyst described Trump as a "rather family" president, adding that his closest relatives have promoted his image. This phenomenon has apparently helped the US president to change the way he is perceived, if not win hearts and minds of his opponents.

    "The Democrats are still portraying Trump as a failed manager incapable of pushing his legislative agenda through the Republican-controlled Congress, as well as carrying out comprehensive foreign policy. However, even the Democrats discuss the phenomenon of the first family and particularly Ivanka with a certain degree of respect," he said.

    In other words, the attitudes of Trump's fierce critics have shifted toward greater acceptance of the president and his priorities, the analyst added.

    "Meanwhile, no one in the United States is interested in the fact that delicate Ivanka has thus become involved in the killing of the Syrian children with her Tomahawks near the Shayrat airbase. Moreover, Americans seem to have never heard of this and even if they do, they won't believe this," Kosyrev concluded.

    Last week, President Donald Trump authorized a massive airstrike on the Shayrat air base, operated the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). Washington claimed that the facility was ostensibly used to store toxic substances and launch a chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun, a town in the Idlib province.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    'Americans Keep Low Profile' in Syria After Russia Suspends Flight Safety Memo
    Syrian leadership and the SAA command denied these claims, saying that they have not used toxic substances against civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Damascus did not use chemical weapons since the Assad government destroyed these armaments under a deal brokered by Moscow and Washington in 2013.

    Moscow and Damascus condemned the Pentagon's operation, the first of its kind during the six-year-long Syrian War.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Missile Attack in Syria: 'Goal of US Foreign Policy is to Prolong the War'
    Lavrov Mocks Defected Syrian General's Claims About Hidden Chemical Weapons
    'Counter-Decision on Syria' Takes Shape Between Russia, US
    Russian Pantsir Systems 'the Most Efficient Means' to Beat US-Made Tomahawks
    Tags:
    airstrike, Tomahawk, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Didn't she deliver Daddy to Soros? Is it true that hubby Jared, took the Soros silver shillings?
    • Reply
      avatar
      CJ
      An "emotional" re-action from Ivanka, her tearful eyes looking in "Daddy's eyes", what does Daddy do? Supper-Dad to the rescue, I'll take the nasty monster in your dreams away my dear baby Ivanka. Some role model Trump is turning out to be, he has shown he is easily manipulated emotionally, lol
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      Just like her fathers classic knee jerk reactions before thinking them through, the blood of the innocents are on your hands now Ivanka....that's why your businesses are failing like your fathers....you need to think things through and not just react.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Ivanka will win hearts with her beauty while Donald lifts the wallets and spends more on war!
      Just a couple of petty family pick pockets really right at home in the streets of London in the 18th century.
      Lets all hope they dont become Jack and Jill the Ripper!
    • Reply
      Baja
      looks that only Mom Melanija is sane in a house :-(
    • Reply
      Bajain reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, trumpi need about same amount (as rockets) to make him look better LOL
    • Reply
      Neochrome
      Lauren Duca, Teen Vogue writer on topics such as Thigh-high boots at least can put two sentences together, all Ivanka ever wrote is "Trump"...
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      God have mercy on us all with that blonde bimbo advising her father, the village idiot.
    • Reply
      Bajain reply toBaja(Show commentHide comment)
      sorosh even have that chance LOL/LOL....
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      If Ivanka influenced that terrible decision to bomb Syria without an investigation regarding the reason, she weakened US policy in Syria considerably. So her participation may have an up side.
    • Reply
      avatar
      slimyfox
      She is undeniably absolutely gorgeous but at the same time very stupid if that was the case. In politics emotions would be sometimes very welcome but they have to be measured and taken care of by cold rationing. Intellectual people analyse things several times before do not take any action as surely there is still room for mistakes.
      Donald Trump is as father in love with her daughter which is very positive but he should relay on his cold thinking not her fiery emotional outburst. That is entirely his fault as he is president not that beauty.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok