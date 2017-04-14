Register
13:57 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Serbian Progressive Party supporters hold Serbian flag during a pre-election rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, April 21, 2016

    NATO, EU Tightening Grip on Serbia to Cap Russia's Influence in the Balkans

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Politics
    Get short URL
    245508

    Shortly after Serbia held the presidential election the first high-profile visitors from the West have visited the country, including United States Sen. John McCain and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

    Historical Center of Belgrade
    © Wikipedia/ antomoro
    Serbia's Vucic Says Good Ties With Russia Not Obstacle for EU Accession
    While Washington acts on behalf of NATO Berlin promotes the interests of European integration. At the same time, a common interest of restricting Russia’s influence in the Balkans is also visible.

    In Belgrade, McCain met with Serbian Prime Minister and President-elect Aleksandar Vucic and assured of Washington’s support for Serbia.

    Moreover, the US senator said he was optimistic about Serbia’s future as an EU member, but also expressed concern over "Russia's behavior in the region and the attempt to overthrow the government in neighboring Montenegro."

    Gabriel underscored that Germany supports dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo. He added that for the EU it is important that the talks on Serbia’s accession to the bloc are parallel to normalization talks with Kosovo.

    In turn, Vucic said that Belgrade will further adhere to its military neutral status and its goal is to join the EU and continue talks with Kosovo.

    The European flag
    © REUTERS/ Jon Nazca/File Photo
    Road to EU Open for Western Balkans If Progress, Reforms Prevail – German FM
    Dusan Prorokovic, an expert at the Center for Strategic Alternatives, noted that Western officials and politicians visit Serbia more often than neighboring countries, and the reason is not only Brussels’ and NATO’s integrations expectations towards Belgrade.

    "Serbia’s foreign policy is distinguished from that of its neighbors by the fact that Serbia is the only European nation maintaining close cooperation with Russia. Belgrade is also a strategy ally for Beijing. In this context, visits by Western politicians can be interpreted as an attempt to turn Belgrade’s foreign policy into an instrument serving EU’s and NATO’s interests," Prorokovic told Sputnik Serbia.

    During the meeting with Gabriel, Vucic underscored that dialogue with Russia does not contradict with Serbia’s policy aimed at becoming an EU member.

    In Moscow we say that we are moving toward Europe, while here, in front of Gabriel, and in Washington and in any other place we say that Serbia wants to have good relations with Russia and it will have them," Vucic said.

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force, (KSF) (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    US European Command Head Says Strong NATO Presence in Kosovo Needed
    He stressed that Serbia’s strategic goal was to join the European Union maintaining relations with Russia and China.

    Prorokovic suggested that there are political capabilities to unite around Belgrade certain forces, including in Montenegro, Republika Srpska and Macedonia, and with support from Russia boost cooperation with Bulgaria. This could derail NATO’s influence plans in this European region.

    "Despite what has happened in the last 20 years, Serbia is not broken and the Serbian question has not been resolved in the manner NATO wanted it to be resolved. This is especially important in the new environment, taking into account Russia as one of the main centers of a multipolar world. This is why Serbia is under pressure," the expert pointed out.

    The NATO symbol and flags of the NATO nations outside NATO headquarters in Brussels on Sunday, March 2, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Trump Ratifies Protocol for Montenegro’s Accession to NATO
    He added that on the one hand the West wants Serbia to recognize Kosovo to legitimize the 1999 NATO intervention and, on the other hand, there is an attempt to distance Belgrade from Moscow.

    Meanwhile, political analyst Dragan Djukanovic told Sputnik Serbia that the visits by McCain and Gabriel are a result of Serbia’s multi-vector foreign policy, which relies on Washington, Brussels and Moscow.

    "After Donald Trump became US President Washington’s policy in the Balkans has been changing. For the US, the priority goal is the accession of certain nations to NATO, but now Washington is focused on Montenegro. I can’t see any significant pressure against Belgrade on its neutrality status," Djukanovic said.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Vucic Views Anti-Gov't Protests in Serbia as Indicators of Democracy's Maturity
    'Logical Cooperation': Serbia to Join Russia-Led Defense Bloc in War Games
    Serbia Seeks China's Assistance Amid EU Pressure on Belgrade
    Brothers-in-Arms: Russia Helps Serbia to Modernize Its Air Force Fleet
    Tags:
    cooperation, integration, European Union, NATO, Alexandar Vucic, Sigmar Gabriel, John McCain, Serbia, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      As I was mation before maytime americans and NATO will take over Russia alliance one by one, and one day Russia will face the americans and NATO alone on Russian soil. Therefore Russia have no choice but make clean cat in Syria by send more airplanes and military equipments and maybe some infantry. The same IRAN should provide more for SYria, such airplane, helicopter and fight the americans and americans proxy in Syria, as IRAN is not save either
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok