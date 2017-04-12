Register
    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria

    Accepting Draft Resolution Would Legitimize US Strikes in Syria - Russian Envoy

    Voting in favor of the draft resolution on Syria would have meant legitimizing the missile strikes the United States carried out against a Syrian military airfield last week, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said after Wednesday's vote in the UN Security Council.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday Russia blocked a draft resolution condemning the Syrian government for the alleged chemical attack in the country that was introduced by the UK, France and the US. The resolution asked the Syrian government to provide flight plans and logs of its military operations on the day of the incident and for the country to open its air bases to UN investigators.

    "This strike [by the United States against Syria] was carried out in violation of international norms and without the security council sanction," Safronkov stated. "Accepting the western Troika draft would have meant legitimizing this activity, which from the viewpoint of international law and common sense is something that’s completely unacceptable."

    This Tuesday, March 7, 2017 frame grab from video provided by Arab 24 network, shows U.S. forces patrol on the outskirts of the Syrian town, Manbij, a flashpoint between Turkish troops and allied Syrian fighters and U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters, in al-Asaliyah village, Aleppo province, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Arab 24 network
    Syria, Russia Made No Threatening Moves Toward US Troops After Missile Strikes
    The Russian Mission to the United Nations presented a new draft resolution on chemical attack in Syrian Idlib.

    Russia has repeatedly called for an independent investigation of the incident, which it says resulted from a Syrian government airstrike on a terrorist chemical weapons storehouse. Russia's UN envoy urged all parties to cooperate with any independent international investigation launched by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

    Syria, Russia Made No Threatening Moves Toward US Troops After Missile Strikes
    US, Allies Leading Terrorism in Syria - Syrian Representative to UN
      Scientific Method
      Mr. Trump understands that whether Syria used chemical weapons or not is irrelevant. And he knows that the only "international law" is the Law of the Jungle - Might Makes Right.

      Syria must be invaded for its own sake. If Trump does not do it, then the next President will.
      francescoslossel
      mostly, only Us and Israel shoot without permission, imagine the scandal if someone else would do too...
