Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Syrian Gas Attack

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a joint news conference following bilateral discussions in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12.
In a string of articles for The National Interest, columnist Dave Majumdar commented on the threat of Russian SAM systems to advanced American air power. Asked for comment, military aviation expert Viktor Pryadka told Sputnik that the US developments in stealth technology lag far behind Russia's creation of even more advanced air defense systems.
In the light of Syria's call for more military co-operation with neighboring Iraq in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi and Syrian military experts told Sputnik that greater co-operation would benefit both countries and enable them to better control their joint border.
On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin circled the Earth in the "Vostok" spaceship, opening a new era in the history of mankind and becoming the focal point of pride for the Soviet Union. At the same time, the Soviet space program was always kept in the strictest secrecy, generating plenty of fantastic legends.
On International Day of Human Space Flight, Mars One project participant Anastasia Stepanova told Radio Sputnik that a human settlement on Mars is closer than we think.
Reports have stated that the terror group Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL) now controls less than seven percent of Iraq and only 20 percent of Syria. However experts disagree with these figures and believe that the terrorist organization control far more land then many believe.
