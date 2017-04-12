Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Condemning Syrian Gas Attack

Top stories

Russian FM Lavrov Holds Joint Presser With US State Secretary Tillerson Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a joint news conference following bilateral discussions in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12.

Russia Got 'Antidotes' to F-22 and F-35 Long Before They Hit Production Line In a string of articles for The National Interest, columnist Dave Majumdar commented on the threat of Russian SAM systems to advanced American air power. Asked for comment, military aviation expert Viktor Pryadka told Sputnik that the US developments in stealth technology lag far behind Russia's creation of even more advanced air defense systems.

Teaming Up: Syria Calls for More Anti-Terror Cooperation With Iraq In the light of Syria's call for more military co-operation with neighboring Iraq in the fight against terrorism, Iraqi and Syrian military experts told Sputnik that greater co-operation would benefit both countries and enable them to better control their joint border.

Incredible Myths That Used to Surround Soviet Flights to Space On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin circled the Earth in the "Vostok" spaceship, opening a new era in the history of mankind and becoming the focal point of pride for the Soviet Union. At the same time, the Soviet space program was always kept in the strictest secrecy, generating plenty of fantastic legends.

Reaching for the Red Planet: Russia's Mars One Hopeful Can't Wait for Lift-Off On International Day of Human Space Flight, Mars One project participant Anastasia Stepanova told Radio Sputnik that a human settlement on Mars is closer than we think.