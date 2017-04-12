Register
19:24 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue forum

    Putin Meets With US State Secretary Tillerson, Russian FM Lavrov in Kremlin

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    142840364

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with US State Secretary Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Kremlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

    Earlier, Tillerson met with Lavrov for bilateral talks.

    The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow on April 11. He became the first representative of the Trump administration to come to Russia.

    "Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the US Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in the Kremlin," Peskov told Sputnik.

    Peskov refrained from revealing what the President discussed with the diplomats.

    Previosly, the Kremlin declined to confirm whether Putin would be able to meet with Tillerson.

    "I cannot confirm this yet," Peskov said when asked to comment on Russian media reports citing sources that Putin would meet Tillerson on Wednesday.

    The meeting comes at a time of hightened tensions between the US and Russia following the attack on a Syrian airbase last week. The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs in retaliation to what Washington claims to have been a chemical attack carried out by Syrian government in Idlib province.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin Considers US Attack in Syria Aggression Against Sovereign State - Kremlin
    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the US missile strike on Syria is undermining peace process in the country.

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Tillerson back at his old stomping grounds. It should prove to be a productive visit let's hope!
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Must admit that I was hoping he would be too busy to meet him.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      Tillerson will offer Putin lollipop and Putin will accept
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I don't blame Trump as much. The GOP is saturated with cult-like members of neoconservatism. They are convinced that physical abuse and threats create an advantage in negotiations. It is more like a religion with them than a political philosophy. But I think they sincerely believe they will perish if they don't dominate every situation. Most of it is from rich kid politicians who never had to negotiate with anyone.
    • Reply
      FeEisi
      Russia has a bad track record of being a battered wife which the US can exploit to their advantage.

      Putin signs law reducing punishment for domestic battery
      www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/europe/russia-domestic-violence-bill-putin
    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Putin should bich slap tillerson make him wear a dress , take pictures send him home to tell the donald the same will happen to him if he doesn't stop acting a fool . Then again tillerson and the donald probably already wear womens clothing and this wouldn't accomplish anything
    • Reply
      Mikhasin reply toMaxi(Show commentHide comment)
      Maxi, Not finished your shift at the TROLLING FOR SHEKEL call centre yet Schlomo?

      Perhaps it's Benjamin Mileikowsky's (NuttyYahooo) circumcised "lollipop" you have up your chosen arse?
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      He should have left the war criminal out in the cold but i guess he had a good reason to slap the "diplomat" with some well chosen words.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      When the Russian leadership realize that have been taken for ride by the americans for long time and americans will never cooperate with Russia and Russian leaders, because RUssia is not part of the establishment and never will be, because the establishment will not allowed. Once Russia has been kick out of the G7 and will be be accepted again, unless Russian leaders bow to the establishments and will not seek any profit sharing
    • Reply
      Mikhasin reply toMaxi(Show commentHide comment)
      Maxi, Maxi, Not finished your shift at the TROLLING FOR SHEKEL call centre yet Schlomo?

      Perhaps it's Benjamin Mileikowsky's (NuttyYahooo) circumcised "lollipop" you have up your chosen arse?
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok