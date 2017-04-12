Register
11:49 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017

    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and US State Secretary Tillerson Meet in Moscow

    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Politics
    Get short URL
    160460

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, April 12. This marks the first visit of a Trump administration official to Russia.

    Russia's FM Lavrov said that Russia views the US strikes in Syria as a violation of law.

    "I will be frank that we have a lot of questions regarding very ambiguous as well as contradictory ideas regarding a whole plethora of bilateral and international agenda coming from Washington," Lavrov said.

    Lavrov stressed that it is "fundamentally important to prevent future US attacks on Syria." He pointed out that it is difficult for Moscow to receive Washington's explanations on operational issues because "not all State Department positions have been filled" yet.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
    © AFP 2017/ JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL
    Russian Foreign Ministry Outlines What It Expects From Talks With Tillerson
    Lavrov concluded that the US State Secretary Tillerson's visit to Moscow comes at the right time and is a "good opportunity to clarify the prospects of the cooperation."

    US State Secretary Tillerson responded by saying that the meeting with Lavrov gives the US the opportunity to discuss differences in bilateral relations and even narrow them.

    "This meeting comes at an important moment in our relationship, so that we can further clarify areas of common interest. We can better understand why the differences exist and what the prospects to narrow them are," Tillerson said ahead of his talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

    Tillerson then said that he looks forward to open, candid and frank exchange during his meeting with Lavrov in Moscow.

    The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow on April 11. He became the first representative of the Trump administration to come to Russia.

    Related:

    Moscow on Tillerson's Remarks: Traveling to Russia With Ultimatums is 'Useless'
    Tags:
    Rex Tillerson, Sergei Lavrov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Lavrov stressed that it is "fundamentally important to prevent future US attacks on Syria." He pointed out that it is difficult for Moscow to receive Washington's explanations on operational issues because "not all State Department positions have been filled" yet.
      --
      That's Lavrov telling us to ease up on Trump a little, that Obama is still pulling strings.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok