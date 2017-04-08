Register
18:20 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens as President Donald Trump speaks during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 17, 2017

    Western Values? Europe Welcomes Trump 'Only When He Violates the Law'

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Politics
    Get short URL
    125041

    The circumstances of the alleged chemical attack against the Khan Sheikhun settlement remain unknown, with many experts preferring not to hurry with a final verdict. However, it didn't prevent the US from launching missile attacks on Syria "in response."

    The United States carried out a missile attack on an air base in Syria Thursday
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Will US Missile Strike in Syria Nip in the Bud Potential Russo-American Détente?
    Funnily enough, at that same moment when US President Donald Trump violated the "Western values," he received a standing ovation from Europe's top politicians. Trump whom European political elites mercilessly criticized for all his political strategies, won their consent and approval when he attacked Syria without waiting for the results of the investigation, journalist and researcher Tilo Gräser wrote for Sputnik Germany.

    On April 6, commenting on the alleged use of chemical weapons against the Khan Sheikun community in Syria, expert on chemical weapons Ralf Trapp said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk that "first it was necessary to find out the circumstances and understand what kind of chemical agent — if it was a chemical agent — was used."

    In particular, Trapp demanded an "independent and thorough investigation" and insisted that the Russian and Syrian sides should take part in it. Only this way, Trapp said, it would be possible to answer the two questions: "Was this an attack during which poisonous substances were used, and if so, what kind of poison was that? What evidence do we have, who is responsible for this, what actually happened and how?"

    Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    US Missile Strikes in Syria Violate 2001 Military Force Authorization - Senator Kaine
    With his comments, Trapp made it clear that there is still no accurate information on the incident that took place on April 4. However, Western politicians immediately labelled it as a chemical attack carried out by the Syrian forces, an argument that was used by the US to justify its missile attack, Gräser noted.

    On Thursday night, the US military launched multiple cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, near the city of Homs. US President Donald Trump said the missile attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib Province on Tuesday.

    However, in his article for German Die Welt newspaper, Alfred Hackensberger drew attention to the fact the attack went against the interests of Damascus from a military point of view and therefore is unlikely to have been carried out by the Syrian government.

    "It [Damascus] would only discredit himself at the international level and put itself at serious risk," Hackensberger wrote.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the US attack, adding that the use of chemical weapons in Idlib was impossible, as Damascus did not have such weapons. Moscow also suspended a memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with Washington earlier in the day due to the US attack.

    Although in November 2016, German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeatedly stated that she wants to cooperate with the US according to the principles based on the "respect of the rule of law," Chancellor Merkel's and other European politicians' attitude toward the US missile attacks clearly contradict their previous statements, Gräser stated.

    On Friday, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the US attack in a telephone conversation and issued a joint statement, blaming Syrian President Bashar Assad for the latest development. Merkel praised the attack as "indications are that the Assad regime was behind" the alleged chemical weapons use in Idlib, however, no proof was provided.

    Related:

    Trump Likely Manipulated Into Ordering Missile Attacks on Syria
    Trump Strikes Syria, Twitter Users Declare #AmericaIsOverParty
    Tags:
    missile attacks, Donald Trump, Europe, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Klinovka village in Crimea
    Spirit of the Wild: Meet the Graceful Stallions of Crimea
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok