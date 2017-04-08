High Stakes: Turkey's Raqqa Operation Depends on This Key Event

The referendum on the new constitution will take place on April 16. The official did not elaborate on what will happen if the no vote wins.

Rezan Hiddo maintained that Ankara will kick start its military offensive in Raqqa from Tell Abyad, a town located 88 kilometers (more than 54 miles) from Raqqa on the border with Turkey. The town has been administered by the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), since June 2015. Turkish authorities consider the YPG and the PYD to be terrorist organizations since they are ostensibly affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a militant group fighting for greater Kurdish autonomy in Turkey.

Hiddo further said that several Arab tribes would also take part in the Raqqa offensive along Turkish forces.

"Turkey wants the Syrian crisis to go on since Ankara is trying to use the war to improve its position in the region and partly annex Syrian territory," he said.

The battle for Raqqa has been a major point of contention for Damascus, Washington and Ankara, all of whom want to lead the operation. The US-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), largely made up of Kurdish militias, are currently best positioned to launch the offensive, much to Turkey's discontent.

Rezan Hiddo also commented on the news that Ankara set up a military base in Jarabulus, a Syrian city located on the border with Turkey. It was the first target of Operation Euphrates Shield, Turkey's military intervention in Syria designed to push Daesh and the Kurds from the border area.

"According to information available to us, the governor of the Gaziantep province and his aides have repeatedly come to Jarabulus. They were also accompanied by a team of engineers, who offered consultations on the construction of the military base. We are convinced that Turkey has established a military base in Jarabulus to send a message to the international community. Turkey wants to say: 'The US has built military bases in Kobani, Hasakah and Jazira. For its part Russia has created a reconciliation center in Afrin, while we have constructed a base here in Jarabulus. This is our sphere of influence and we will not give it up.' Turkey views Jarabulus, Marea and al-Rai as its own territory," the official explained.

Turkey is rumored to be boosting its military presence in northern Syria. Among other things Ankara is said to have set up several military bases in the area in took under control during its Operation Euphrates Shield, including the cities of Jarabulus, al-Bab and Azaz.

Rezan Hiddo also said that Turkey is engaged in establishing a new military force in Syria, comprising the Turkmen, adding that it is called the Turkmen Islamic Army.

