Register
04:41 GMT +308 April 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

    Trump Likely Manipulated Into Ordering Missile Attacks on Syria

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Politics
    Get short URL
    954433

    US President Donald Trump appears to have been psychologically profiled and manipulated into ordering cruise missile airstrikes against Syria, former US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, US senior military officials disclosed declassified intelligence information to lay out reasoning behind the attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday.

    “Trump appears to have been easily manipulated into this response,” Kwiatkowski said on Friday. “It could have not been more effective if President Trump had been psychologically profiled and specifically manipulated into this ‘surprise’ decision.”

    Trump’s instinctive response to the first pictures of the use of chemical weapons “would have been easily predictable from a psychological analysis,” Kwiatkowski stated.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Strikes Syria, Twitter Users Declare #AmericaIsOverParty
    Kwiatkowski pointed out that parts of US foreign policy, defense and intelligence community and their supporters in the media had been very concerned over Trump’s long-expressed “America First” foreign policy approach.

    “Reported events [on] Tuesday in Idlib served these interests well, and I believe it was an opportunity for these factions to attempt to prolong the wars in the Middle East, and ultimately further entrench their business and political interests,” she observed.

    Kwiatkowski noted that Trump had ordered the missile strikes against Syrian military targets without taking action to carefully confirm Damascus had actually delivered the weapons and detonated them.

    “Because evidence at the Syrian Air Base in Homs has likely been compromised by the impacts of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, the investigation will be even more difficult to conduct,” she remarked.

    Kwiatkowski said she was surprised at the eagerness with which the US media joined the call for an attack, given the lack of concrete analysis of what happened in Idlib on Tuesday.

    “It is as if the western media, time and time again, receives talking points from various governmental factions and republishes them uncritically and without verification,” she said.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Washington to Monitor Syrian Government Response to Attack
    Kwiatkowski expressed the hope that Trump would come to realize his cruise missile order had been premature and that he would revert to his previous efforts to reduce US military involvement across the Middle East.

    “I personally believe that the percolation of correct intelligence will soon reach the White House, and US policy will revert back to Trump’s original position in the region, which is military disengagement and real self-determination for people there,” she said.

    Some US officials were working to try and protect Islamic State fighters from being captured by Syrian government forces and finding protection for them after all the outrages they had perpetrated, Kwiatkowski warned.

    “It seems to me that in Mosul and throughout Syria, IS fighters and leaders who have worked with the US are trying to ensure that they will be protected, and the US may be trying to ensure that many of its former ‘rebel’ colleagues are… provided safe haven out of the countries,” she said.

    However, the search for truth about what really happened in the chemical weapons attack at Idlib would continue aggressively, Kwiatkowski concluded.

    Related:

    Trump Strikes Syria, Twitter Users Declare #AmericaIsOverParty
    Trump, Xi Establish 4-Pronged US-China Dialogue for Future Meetings
    #HandsOffSyria: Protesters at White House, US Cities Over Trump’s Syria Strikes
    Tags:
    missile strike, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      bobbibrestel
      I'm living in the wrong time, on the wrong earth. It's all monkey business here.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Coldwind
      I think most people have little expectation that Trump will reverse course yet again and ease tensions with Russia over Syria, Trump has proven he is not clear thinker and is easily manipulated by his intellectual superiors and the more devious. For most people anyway, it was always a huge gamble to back Trump for the office of President, knowing he had no experience in government or well defined political principles. It is becoming clearer everyday, now especially in the aftermath of the decision to attack Syria, Trump is not the leader we had hoped for.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Great. We have a weak minded individual in control of almost half the atomic weapons on the planet.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Now Trump's people are trying to give him cover. Good. They must see a negative response to bombing Syria and fear elections. Too late. Idiots are neocons. Trump is very clear about his servitude to Israel and his anti-Iran views. Now his people are saying he is manipulated?
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      Sputnik continues to make apologies for Trump after he embarrassed Putin. They won't accept Trump pledges allegiance to the Zionist Entity. Russian media is in a state of denial and acting very gullible to this event almost like Uk tabloids such as daily mail and the sun with sensationalised headlines and disinformation.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trumpin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
      Jerusalem, Trump has embarrassed himself more than Putin.
    • Reply
      avatar
      vigilante
      Trump will be obliged to reverse course simply because Putin can finish him off by leaking information ( true or fake) proving his collusion with Trump in the election. The MSM and the dems will jump on that to crush Trump.
      Trump as too many enemies inside the USA to make more outside. Having Putin as personal enemy is not advisable. That is what Tillerson will find out next week. Trump will u-turn on Syria or be impeached very soon!
    • Reply
      avatar
      edover3
      Trump f-ed up. If he doesn't snap out of his delusions that are fed to him by freaks, then he will fail, badly.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      I think Jared the son-in-law had the stupid idea of cruise missiles to Syria. I think Kushner is the one pushing the Zio agenda. Let get Israeli citizenship and gtfo of the US if they love Israel so much.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok