Trump Likely Manipulated Into Ordering Missile Attacks on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Friday, US senior military officials disclosed declassified intelligence information to lay out reasoning behind the attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday.
“Trump appears to have been easily manipulated into this response,” Kwiatkowski said on Friday. “It could have not been more effective if President Trump had been psychologically profiled and specifically manipulated into this ‘surprise’ decision.”
Trump’s instinctive response to the first pictures of the use of chemical weapons “would have been easily predictable from a psychological analysis,” Kwiatkowski stated.
“Reported events [on] Tuesday in Idlib served these interests well, and I believe it was an opportunity for these factions to attempt to prolong the wars in the Middle East, and ultimately further entrench their business and political interests,” she observed.
Kwiatkowski noted that Trump had ordered the missile strikes against Syrian military targets without taking action to carefully confirm Damascus had actually delivered the weapons and detonated them.
“Because evidence at the Syrian Air Base in Homs has likely been compromised by the impacts of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, the investigation will be even more difficult to conduct,” she remarked.
Kwiatkowski said she was surprised at the eagerness with which the US media joined the call for an attack, given the lack of concrete analysis of what happened in Idlib on Tuesday.
“It is as if the western media, time and time again, receives talking points from various governmental factions and republishes them uncritically and without verification,” she said.
“I personally believe that the percolation of correct intelligence will soon reach the White House, and US policy will revert back to Trump’s original position in the region, which is military disengagement and real self-determination for people there,” she said.
Some US officials were working to try and protect Islamic State fighters from being captured by Syrian government forces and finding protection for them after all the outrages they had perpetrated, Kwiatkowski warned.
“It seems to me that in Mosul and throughout Syria, IS fighters and leaders who have worked with the US are trying to ensure that they will be protected, and the US may be trying to ensure that many of its former ‘rebel’ colleagues are… provided safe haven out of the countries,” she said.
However, the search for truth about what really happened in the chemical weapons attack at Idlib would continue aggressively, Kwiatkowski concluded.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'm living in the wrong time, on the wrong earth. It's all monkey business here. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think most people have little expectation that Trump will reverse course yet again and ease tensions with Russia over Syria, Trump has proven he is not clear thinker and is easily manipulated by his intellectual superiors and the more devious. For most people anyway, it was always a huge gamble to back Trump for the office of President, knowing he had no experience in government or well defined political principles. It is becoming clearer everyday, now especially in the aftermath of the decision to attack Syria, Trump is not the leader we had hoped for. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Great. We have a weak minded individual in control of almost half the atomic weapons on the planet. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now Trump's people are trying to give him cover. Good. They must see a negative response to bombing Syria and fear elections. Too late. Idiots are neocons. Trump is very clear about his servitude to Israel and his anti-Iran views. Now his people are saying he is manipulated? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik continues to make apologies for Trump after he embarrassed Putin. They won't accept Trump pledges allegiance to the Zionist Entity. Russian media is in a state of denial and acting very gullible to this event almost like Uk tabloids such as daily mail and the sun with sensationalised headlines and disinformation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Jerusalem, Trump has embarrassed himself more than Putin. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump will be obliged to reverse course simply because Putin can finish him off by leaking information ( true or fake) proving his collusion with Trump in the election. The MSM and the dems will jump on that to crush Trump. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump f-ed up. If he doesn't snap out of his delusions that are fed to him by freaks, then he will fail, badly. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think Jared the son-in-law had the stupid idea of cruise missiles to Syria. I think Kushner is the one pushing the Zio agenda. Let get Israeli citizenship and gtfo of the US if they love Israel so much.
bobbibrestel
Coldwind
Mitach2002
dump neocon trump
Jerusalem
dump neocon trumpin reply toJerusalem(Show commentHide comment)
vigilante
Trump as too many enemies inside the USA to make more outside. Having Putin as personal enemy is not advisable. That is what Tillerson will find out next week. Trump will u-turn on Syria or be impeached very soon!
edover3
dump neocon trump