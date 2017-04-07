US, China Make 'Tremendous' Progress in Bilateral Relations - Trump

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy How US Missile Strike in Syria is Likely to Affect Russia-China Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump added he anticipated more improvements in the future.

"We have made tremendous progress in our relationship with China," Trump stated as quoted by the press pool. "[L]ots of very potentially bad problems will be going away."

The US president did not comment on strikes launched last night on a Syrian military airbase in response to an alleged chemical weapon attack on civilians.

Trump also did not answer questions about a possible action with regard to North Korea, the pool added.