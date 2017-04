© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque US Had No Contact with Moscow Prior or After US Attack on Syrian Airfield

Russia will demand urgent UN Security Council meeting after US missile strike at an airbase in Syria, Russian Federation Council Defense Committee announced.

Also, Russian Duma Defence Committee said that the missile strike could worsen Washington-Moscow relations and lead to broadening of armed conflicts in Middle East.

On Thursday night, the United States launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.