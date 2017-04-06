McCain Wants US to Lead International Coalition to Ground Syrian Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should lead an international coalition to ground Syrian President Bashar Assad's air force as part of comprehensive measures in response to reported chemical attack against civilians, US Senator John McCain said in a statement on Thursday.

"In addition to other measures, the United States should lead an international coalition to ground Assad's air force," McCain stated. "Ultimately, the grounding of Assad's air force can and should be part of a new comprehensive strategy to end the conflict in Syria."

McCain has been an active proponent of recruiting Syrian rebels as ground troops to fight the Syrian government.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported that President Donald Trump is considering military action in Syria.

Moreover, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson noted the United States is ready to lead an international effort to remove Assad from power.