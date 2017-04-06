Turkey Will Support US Military Op in Syria if Launched - Erdogan

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that US President Donald Trump is considering a military action option in Syria after the alleged chemical attack in Idlib. The media outlet did not specify which exactly "military action" the US leader is mulling.

"May Trump's words about the [possible US] intervention in Syria not remain words. We are ready to support the US operation if it has come to this," Erdogan said broadcast on Kanal 7.

© AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA Idlib Chemical Attack: West Blames Assad Even Before Probe Launched

Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

Opponents of President Bashar al-Assad have claimed that the Syrian Arab Army had used chemical weapons against civilians intentionally, something Syrian authorities strongly deny. No evidence has been provided to support the claims.

On Wednesday, Trump said that the Idlib attack won't be tolerated and "crosses many lines," adding that his attitude to Assad has changed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the incident needs to be cleared up before making any accusations.

In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.