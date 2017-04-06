Trump Considering Military Action in Syria After Idlib Chemical Attack - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
"Scoop: President Trump has told some members of Congress that he's considering military action in Syria," CNN reporter Dana Bash stated in a tweet.
UK, US and French authorities put forth a resolution at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, accusing the Syrian government of gassing its own people.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's time for Putin to have stick strategy against the western establishments, as carrot is not helping Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I bet there are some readers of Sputnik who are feeling rather stupid right now. Where you hidin', Trumponoids? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump supporters worldwide take a massive L tonight. Your hero has pulled the wool over Putins eyes. They were warned lol. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Damnnn, what a kids gameplay is this? Grown up should know how to shame themselves from such lies and such evils intents. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump takes his orders from the MIC and Israel lobby. He made no secret of this before the election. He openly threatened Iran and continues to do so. Just because he says nice things about Russia and Putin doesn't mean he's a man of peace, he was playing good cop to Obama/Clintons bad cop. The aim was to seperate Russia from the China and Iran alliance.
