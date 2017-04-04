US the 'World's Conscience?' UN Envoy Haley Needs Lesson in Basic Diplomacy

Last Wednesday, US permanent representative to the UN Haley suggested that the US was the "moral conscience of the world," and that Washington wasn't going to "walk away from this role."
"But we will insist that our participation in the UN honor and reflect this role," she added. The envoy stressed that she would work to make the organization an effective tool for promoting American values.
As expected, the statement was met with a barrage of criticism, both from alternative news media and commentators and from some foreign officials. The Russian response came from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who sardonically wrote on her Facebook page that "now it's clear what's happening on the planet: after every demonstration of American conscience, Russia has had to strain its brains to bring the world from the [brink]. Taking a look back at the results of US foreign policy of the last decade, one can assume that Washington is more suited to the role of another 'global' organ…"
Indeed, journalist and RIA Novosti contributor Maxim Sokolov suggested that "it's sufficient to recall the US's 'conscience' at work in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and many other countries, as a result of which these (admittedly imperfect) countries were turned into thresholds to hell, to confirm that Mrs. Haley's words were a bit much."
In fact, the journalist added, "thinking about what one says, and anticipating the possible reaction [from the other side] is the first duty of a diplomat, who, under the term's classical definition, is called upon to apply his or her mind and tact to international relations." Haley's statement lacked both, he stressed.
"Of course, in principle, Haley did not say anything new," Sokolov reflected. Back in August 2016, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in the course of her (seemingly) triumphalist campaign on the way to the White House, told voters that the United States was the "indispensable" and "exceptional nation," and the "last best hope of Earth," to quote Abraham Lincoln. US alliances too were exceptional, Clinton insisted. "Russia and China have nothing close." "My friends, we are so lucky to be Americans. It is an extraordinary blessing. It's why so many people, from so many places, want to be Americans too," she said.
But there is a key distinction to be made, according to Sokolov, between speeches given to domestic audiences and rhetoric meant for foreign consumption. "Clinton spoke forcefully, but before her own, American audience, and this is not for us to judge. If the audience liked this, what else could we have expected from a candidate than pleasing speeches?"
"The A-Zs of diplomacy state that the specificity of foreign policy lies precisely in the fact that it is foreign – i.e. it depends not only on one's own will, but also on the will of others." Other powers, Sokolov stressed, are unlikely to simply accept the dictates of American 'consciousness'.
Accordingly, for Mrs. Haley to truly succeed in her role, she will have to gain some elementary understanding of what her position is for (i.e. diplomacy, negotiation, consensus) and what it's not for (arrogance, spreading of dogmas, and attempting to strong-arm others).
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) is another politician, like Piyush Jindal (AKA Bobby Jindal) trying to exploit ethnicity for higher political office, most likely POTUS. So they try and find the most available trend, such as bloodthirsty neocon, to get them where they what they want. So everything Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) does is meant to please her GOP establishment masters, so they will support her political ambitions. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete An attractive woman; an Ugly American... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Clinton looks terrible (sick) in that photo. Biden looks as if it is his job to catch her if she faints. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete I could not get over the arrogance of her first speech in the UN, where she went on about taking names, of those who covered the back of the US and those who did not. What they would do to remove anything that got in the way. A few days later, just before the US need a bill on Syria passed in the UN, that Russia would veto, Vitaly Churkin, collapsed on the streets of New York, where he later, suddenly and unexpectedly died. Is she worse than Power, if possible, or just the same. A very arrogant, ignorant, bad mannered, feminst of the 20th century, who comes from the same farm as Power. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Lav, Not even attractive. Tulsi Gabbard, would have been a better bet, and attractive on the inside and out and knows her brief. Sadly, she is too good for the UN. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, She must have missed out on her 'Planned Parenthood Smoothie' of the day. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete anne00marie, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Diplomacy is NOT part of the American vocabulary. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Clearly, Haley lacks both diplomacy and conscience, which isn't unusual for a white racist from the bastion of the Racist Confederacy, South Carolina. But at least her statement's in-line with the professed policy goal of the Outlaw US Empire to gain Full Spectrum Dominance over the planet and its people. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Utterly deplorable human being ! The us is the worlds conscience ? If so we are all in deep deep trouble better get right with your maker folks the true deploables want more war and destruction , lots of it it seems
Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) apparently knows about Affirmative Action and how to exploit it.
Tulsi Gabbard is definitely one of the few gems (great values and not likely to be coopted) of the progressive left in American politics that I recently became aware of. I'll be supporting her next campaign.
Their education level has not reach that far yet.
Beware of Americans trying to bring democracy to your country.
