20:18 GMT +304 April 2017
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    US the 'World's Conscience?' UN Envoy Haley Needs Lesson in Basic Diplomacy

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Last week, US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley made the preposterous claim that United States served as the "moral conscience" of the world, adding that she would strive to make the body an "effective tool" for promoting American values. RIA Novosti contributor Maxim Sokolov suggested that the envoy needs an urgent lesson in elementary diplomacy.

    Last Wednesday, US permanent representative to the UN Haley suggested that the US was the "moral conscience of the world," and that Washington wasn't going to "walk away from this role."

    "But we will insist that our participation in the UN honor and reflect this role," she added. The envoy stressed that she would work to make the organization an effective tool for promoting American values.

    As expected, the statement was met with a barrage of criticism, both from alternative news media and commentators and from some foreign officials. The Russian response came from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who sardonically wrote on her Facebook page that "now it's clear what's happening on the planet: after every demonstration of American conscience, Russia has had to strain its brains to bring the world from the [brink]. Taking a look back at the results of US foreign policy of the last decade, one can assume that Washington is more suited to the role of another 'global' organ…"

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ HO/SANA
    Bashar's Brilliant 'Response' to US Ambassador Haley's 'Assad Must Go' Rant
    "And another thing," Zakharova wrote. "The UN is not an instrument promoting America's or anyone else's values. The UN is a chance given to humanity to prevent new world wars, which come about as a result of an overabundance of feeling about one's own exclusivity."

    Indeed, journalist and RIA Novosti contributor Maxim Sokolov suggested that "it's sufficient to recall the US's 'conscience' at work in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and many other countries, as a result of which these (admittedly imperfect) countries were turned into thresholds to hell, to confirm that Mrs. Haley's words were a bit much."

    In fact, the journalist added, "thinking about what one says, and anticipating the possible reaction [from the other side] is the first duty of a diplomat, who, under the term's classical definition, is called upon to apply his or her mind and tact to international relations." Haley's statement lacked both, he stressed.

    "Of course, in principle, Haley did not say anything new," Sokolov reflected. Back in August 2016, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in the course of her (seemingly) triumphalist campaign on the way to the White House, told voters that the United States was the "indispensable" and "exceptional nation," and the "last best hope of Earth," to quote  Abraham Lincoln. US alliances too were exceptional, Clinton insisted. "Russia and China have nothing close." "My friends, we are so lucky to be Americans. It is an extraordinary blessing. It's why so many people, from so many places, want to be Americans too," she said.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President Joe Biden(L), August 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pennsylvania
    © AFP 2017/ DOMINICK REUTER
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally with Vice President Joe Biden(L), August 15, 2016, in Scranton, Pennsylvania

    But there is a key distinction to be made, according to Sokolov, between speeches given to domestic audiences and rhetoric meant for foreign consumption. "Clinton spoke forcefully, but before her own, American audience, and this is not for us to judge. If the audience liked this, what else could we have expected from a candidate than pleasing speeches?"

    This combination of file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017, in Washington, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Feb. 22, 2017, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Files
    Why Are Beijing, Washington Keeping So Quiet About Xi, Trump’s Upcoming Summit?
    Haley on the other hand, was speaking to a different group, and subsequently has different responsibilities. "Her speeches – her position, are such that they should cause at least understanding from the peoples and governments of other nations," the journalist wrote, not antipathy and anger. 

    "The A-Zs of diplomacy state that the specificity of foreign policy lies precisely in the fact that it is foreign – i.e. it depends not only on one's own will, but also on the will of others." Other powers, Sokolov stressed, are unlikely to simply accept the dictates of American 'consciousness'.

    Accordingly, for Mrs. Haley to truly succeed in her role, she will have to gain some elementary understanding of what her position is for (i.e. diplomacy, negotiation, consensus) and what it's not for (arrogance, spreading of dogmas, and attempting to strong-arm others).

    ideology, dogma, rhetoric, diplomacy, United Nations, Nikki Haley, United States
      jas
      Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) is another politician, like Piyush Jindal (AKA Bobby Jindal) trying to exploit ethnicity for higher political office, most likely POTUS. So they try and find the most available trend, such as bloodthirsty neocon, to get them where they what they want. So everything Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) does is meant to please her GOP establishment masters, so they will support her political ambitions.

      Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) apparently knows about Affirmative Action and how to exploit it.
      Lav
      An attractive woman; an Ugly American...
      Clinton looks terrible (sick) in that photo. Biden looks as if it is his job to catch her if she faints.
      I could not get over the arrogance of her first speech in the UN, where she went on about taking names, of those who covered the back of the US and those who did not. What they would do to remove anything that got in the way. A few days later, just before the US need a bill on Syria passed in the UN, that Russia would veto, Vitaly Churkin, collapsed on the streets of New York, where he later, suddenly and unexpectedly died. Is she worse than Power, if possible, or just the same. A very arrogant, ignorant, bad mannered, feminst of the 20th century, who comes from the same farm as Power.
      Lav, Not even attractive. Tulsi Gabbard, would have been a better bet, and attractive on the inside and out and knows her brief. Sadly, she is too good for the UN.
      jas, She must have missed out on her 'Planned Parenthood Smoothie' of the day.
      anne00marie,
      Tulsi Gabbard is definitely one of the few gems (great values and not likely to be coopted) of the progressive left in American politics that I recently became aware of. I'll be supporting her next campaign.
      Diplomacy is NOT part of the American vocabulary.
      Their education level has not reach that far yet.
      Beware of Americans trying to bring democracy to your country.
      Clearly, Haley lacks both diplomacy and conscience, which isn't unusual for a white racist from the bastion of the Racist Confederacy, South Carolina. But at least her statement's in-line with the professed policy goal of the Outlaw US Empire to gain Full Spectrum Dominance over the planet and its people.
      Utterly deplorable human being ! The us is the worlds conscience ? If so we are all in deep deep trouble better get right with your maker folks the true deploables want more war and destruction , lots of it it seems
