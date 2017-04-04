Register
18:47 GMT +304 April 2017
    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview. File photo

    Bashar's Brilliant 'Response' to US Ambassador Haley's 'Assad Must Go' Rant

    © AFP 2017/ HO/SANA
    US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took a page out of the Obama administration's playbook on Monday, claiming that the Syrian people no longer want to see President Bashar Assad as their leader. The Syrian president's inevitable response is easy to predict.

    Speaking to reporters on Monday, Haley blasted Assad, stating that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's recent comments that the president's status would be decided by the Syrian people did not mean that Washington would see it acceptable for him to participate in future elections.

    "We don't think the people want Assad anymore. We don't think he is going to be someone that people will want to have," Haley said.

    Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley presents her credentials to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S
    © REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith
    US Envoy to UN Believes Syrian People No Longer Want Assad
    "We have no love for Assad. We've made that very clear. We think that he has been a hindrance to peace for a long time. He's a war criminal. What he's done to his people is nothing more than disgusting," she added.

    Speaking to ABC News a day earlier, the former South Carolina governor-turned UN ambassador went further, saying that "bring[ing] Assad to justice" "remains a priority" for the United States, and that the US would put pressure on Moscow and Tehran over their stance on Syria.

    "…We need to start putting pressure on Russia and Iran," Haley said. "We need to get the Iranian influence out of there….We want Russia to know how dangerous it is for Assad to remain in power." 

    Also on Monday, Europe's foreign ministers issued a communique which said that while their country's future would be for Syrians to decide, the EU's position remains "that there can be no lasting peace in Syria under the current regime." For her part, EU bloc foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said it would be "impossible" and "completely unrealistic" to return to the pre-war status quo after the conflict in which Assad remains president.

    Maryana Naumova visits Syria
    © Photo: VK/naumova_maryana
    'The Terrorists Got Kicked Out': World's Strongest Girl Takes Tour to Syria (PHOTOS)
    The Syrian president has yet to offer an official response to the ambassador, and it remains to be seen whether he will do so at all, given the recent series of contradictory statements coming out of the White House regarding US Syria policy.

    However, with Haley seemingly intent on dusting off the old Obama-era 'Assad must go' rhetoric, Sputnik decided to look back on the Syrian president's response to such language from years past to get some indication of his expected response.

    For example, in an oft-quoted interview for Russian media from September 2015, Assad emphasized that it would be up to the Syrian people, not any outside power, to decide his fate.

    "As for the president, he comes to power with the people's assent through elections, and if he leaves, he leaves if the people demand it, not because of the judgment of the United States, the UN Security Council, the Geneva Conference or the Geneva Communique," Assad said.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Fight Against Daesh in Raqqa Futile Without Working With Assad - Syrian Opposition Figure
    In a separate interview for Iranian media a month later, Assad expanded on this theme. Commenting on the widely circulating demands from EU and US officials that he needs to resign, the president stated:

    "I would like to be very clear: no foreign officials might decide the future of Syria, the future of Syria's political system or the individuals who should govern Syria. This is the Syrian people's decision. That's why these statements mean nothing to us."

    Finally, just two months ago, speaking to Belgian media, Assad again reiterated that if the Syrian were to elect a new president, he would step down immediately. The war, he said, has served as a demonstration of the Syrian people's support for his government.

    In fact, he noted, his government was dependent on popular support not only at the ballot box, but for everyday governance as well, particularly in the current difficult situation. "…If you don't have public support, you cannot achieve anything in Syria, especially in a war. In a war what you need – the most important thing – is to have public support in order to restore your country, to restore stability and security. Without [support] you cannot achieve anything."

    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    White House: US 'Must Accept' Political Reality That Assad is Syria's President
    At the same time, as if to counter Haley's claim that he was a 'hindrance to peace', Assad stressed that achieving peace was about something more than mere negotiations: "How can we stop the flow of the terrorists toward Syria or in Syria? How can we stop the support from regional countries like Turkey, Gulf States, or from Europe, like France and UK, or from the US during the Obama administration? If we deal with that [issue], this is where we can talk about the rest, about the political procedure."

    Trump's election-era promises to prioritize fighting the terrorists represented "what we've been asking for during the last six years," Assad said. Damascus was now "waiting" to see the practical implications of these promises, he stressed.

    In other words, even if he doesn't end up commenting directly on Ambassador Haley's recent remarks, Assad has already made clear in interviews going back many years that he's been responding to politicians like her while she was still serving as governor of South Carolina.

      avatar
      karlof1
      All the while Halley's lips were moving, the Outlaw US Empire continually commits war crimes globally--it is a non-stop affair with it, and its so-called leaders past and present are those most in need of being charged with War Crimes, Halley included.
    • Reply
      American Socialist
      America & the EU has no other option but to revert back to the tried & true method of regime change. In front of the world, these people have no shame.
    • Reply
      avatar
      S-400
      This lady is a real comedian not even an actress. No body likes your own government including your own citizens even though there was fabric intent to link him with Russia, but yet he is still sitting there given executive orders. Who cares if you don't like him. Let the Syrian decide. Talking about war crime, let me remind her of Saddam and Gaddafi, there will be no space in a court to bring the instigators to justice.
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      Isn't she beyond a criminal? A devil sound like her
    • Reply
      avatar
      giorgoskaz11
      Big guns, big mouths. The two ladies Ms Haley and Ms Mogherini use their big mouth because of their position, otherwise nobody would listen to them. Ok Assad may be not the best boy in the universe but he is the elected president and may be in the future he will not be elected. Lets assume that he is elected again by the Syrian people, what these two ladies recommend, to keel the Syrian people? Big guns and big mouths will shut down only with the will of the Syrian people.
    • Reply
      avatar
      TravelAbout
      Even those supporting Trump have to be EXTREMELY disappointed in him for selecting this POS.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Randall Lee Hilburn
      Domestically the United States have become a cesspool, and these degenerates running the country feel they have a right to run around the world telling everybody else how they're supposed to live. I am disgusted to have to call myself an American.
    • Reply
      avatar
      FUTURE
      Glad our leaders don't gas us what a bunch of savages
    • Reply
      avatar
      mounir.assi
      Nikky,Mr Assad Nikked you nicely and smoothly.
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      The US has reached a level of insignificance in the world that all it has left is tabloid quality media blather.
      What they really need to look at is their own leadership starting with their psychotic president and corruption in their own government first before throwing rocks at everyone else.
