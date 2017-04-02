US to Keep Pressuring Russia, Iran to Bring Assad to Justice - Ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will keep working with Russia and Iran to make them influence the Syrian government, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.
"We need to start putting pressure on Russia and Iran… Our goal is to bring [Syrian President Bashar] Assad to justice… we gonna continue to let Russia know how dangerous it is to keep Assad in power," Haley told ABC broadcaster.
Assad’s fate has been an obstacle in the Syria peace talks for a long time, with Barack Obama's administration and its allies insisting that he must step down, and Russia saying that the people of Syria are the ones who should decide on Assad’s future.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This new declaration is only a PR to calm Saudi Arabia and Qatar who were horrified by the previous statement about keeping Bashar al Assad in power. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Bring Syrian President Bashar] Assad to justice? What has this man done wrong? Assad didn't finance these terrorists in order to overthrow his own government; the USA did that with the help of their cronies. He was placed in a position of war to save his people and government by the west and their co conspirators. I think the west needs to own up and certain criminals in western government are the ones that need to be brought to justice. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Can you finally make up your mind?????? One days you say "Assad must go", another day you say "Assad should stay"; DO YOU REALLY KNOW WHAT YOUR TALKING ABOUT?? Perhaps you had a bad night.
