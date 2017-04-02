US to Keep Pressuring Russia, Iran to Bring Assad to Justice - Ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will keep working with Russia and Iran to make them influence the Syrian government, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday.

"We need to start putting pressure on Russia and Iran… Our goal is to bring [Syrian President Bashar] Assad to justice… we gonna continue to let Russia know how dangerous it is to keep Assad in power," Haley told ABC broadcaster.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said US Fight Against Daesh in Raqqa Futile Without Working With Assad - Syrian Opposition Figure

On Thursday, the ambassador stated that the United States "cannot necessarily focus on Assad the way the previous administration did," adding that Washington’s priority was now to get things done in Syria.

Assad’s fate has been an obstacle in the Syria peace talks for a long time, with Barack Obama's administration and its allies insisting that he must step down, and Russia saying that the people of Syria are the ones who should decide on Assad’s future.