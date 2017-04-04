Register
    A Wawel Castle employee stands by the tomb of late Polish President Lech Kaczynski and his wife Maria after their burial in the crypt of Wawel Castle's Cathedral. (File)

    The Other Side of 2010 Polish Presidential Tu-154 Crash

    A new theory regarding the crash of the Tu-154 carrying former Polish President Lech Kaczynski and his entourage to Russia resembles little more than another attempt to prolong political games involving the 2010 tragedy, Russian academic Yury Borisenok told Radio Sputnik.

    Leader of the conservative Law and Justice party that won the general elections, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, right, and candidate for the new defense minister Antoni Macierewicz (File)
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Polish Tu-154 Crash Investigation: Claims Against Moscow Not Just Distasteful, but Detestable
    Polish prosecutors have accused Russian air traffic controllers and a "third person" of "deliberately provoking" the 2010 plane crash over Smolensk, which resulted in the death of Polish President Lech Kaczynski.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Yury Borisenok, Associate Professor at the History Department of Moscow State University (MGU), assumed that Warsaw is "seeking to prolong" political games involving the tragedy.

    "The Polish government's representatives from the Law and Justice party have come up with some sort of 'truth', which they are trying to 'unveil' with very mixed success," Borisenok said.

    The Russian academic highlighted that the recent statement issued by the Polish prosecutor's office shows that the party's earlier version of the explosion on board the Tu-154 has never held water.

    "Therefore, an idea arises to extend the investigation…  At the root of the new version lay the desire to prolong political games around the Tu-154 [crash]," Borisenok believes.

    Kaczynski Plane Debris
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev
    Polish Parliament’s Group Demands Explanation on Deletion of Tu-154 Crash Report
    He called attention to the fact that what Polish prosecutors have come up with couldn't be called "proven charges." It's all about the justification of the new investigation that will either prove or deny the allegations.

    "Polish prosecutors are confident that they will cooperate with the Russian Federation, because otherwise they will not be able to prove anything," Borisenok emphasized, "Therefore it seems to me that it is all about Warsaw's desire to straighten out this dubious pleasure from the political games surrounding the Tu-154 plane."

    Russian political scientist Vladimir Novikov echoes Borisenok.

    "This is Jaroslaw Kaczynski and his party's traditional rhetoric, this is their 'favorite song'," Novikov commented on the matter in an interview with Radio Sputnik.

    However, according to the Russian political scientist, the other side of this coin is that Warsaw is still in denial refusing to admit that it was the "voluntaristic" behavior of then-President Lech Kaczynski that could have led to the tragedy.

    "There is evidence confirming that then Polish president Lech Kaczynski's voluntaristic position led to the crash of the aircraft: he demanded a landing in Smolensk while turning a blind eye to the flight conditions. A great number of people who occupied the highest command posts in the Air Force, in the army, and in the government, died with him," Novikov said.

    Someone has to bear political responsibility for this, Novikov remarked.

    "However, his [Lech Kaczynski's] brother Jaroslaw… doesn't want to admit it. Hence, these constantly repeated accusations against [Russia]," the political scientist told Radio Sputnik.

    Polish President Lech Kaczynski's Tu-154 aircraft debris at Smolensk airfield's secured area
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Mineev
    Polish Prosecutors Accuse Russian Traffic Controllers of Provoking Deadly 2010 Plane Crash
    On April 10, 2010, the Polish Presidential Tu-154M airplane carrying President Kaczynski, his wife, and a number of high-ranking Polish civilian and military officials crashed near Smolensk. Official investigations conducted by Russia and Poland came to the conclusion that a pilot error was to blame.

    According to investigators, the pilots lacked adequate training for operating in adverse weather conditions, and did not approach the landing field in a safe manner amid foggy weather in the area on the day of the crash.

    On April 3, 2017 National Public Prosecutor's Office deputy chief Marek Pasionek said that Poland had amassed evidence to bring "charges of the crime of deliberately provoking the catastrophe.

    In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the accusations.

    "Certainly, the circumstances of this tragedy, this catastrophe, have already been seriously investigated, examined and of course it is not seen as possible to agree with these conclusions," Peskov told reporters.

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

