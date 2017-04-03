Kremlin Disagrees With Polish Claim of Traffic Controllers Provoking 2010 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — National Public Prosecutor's Office deputy chief Marek Pasionek said earlier in the day that Poland had amassed evidence to bring "charges of the crime of deliberately provoking the catastrophe." Pasionek said the accusations have been leveled against Russian air traffic controllers and a "third person" in the flight control tower.
"Certainly, the circumstances of this tragedy, this catastrophe, have already been seriously investigated, examined and of course it is not seen as possible to agree with these conclusions," Peskov told reporters.
The Polish Defense Ministry said last year that Warsaw would restart its investigation into the crash from scratch.
