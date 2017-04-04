Register
    A Boeing B-52 Stratofortress, tail number 58-0171, nicknamed Lil Peach II is seen chopped up per the New START Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with Russia, at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Ariz

    Russia Working on Full Implementation of START Deal With US

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    013310

    Russian Mission to the United Nations Charge d'affairs Petr Iliichev said that Russia is working on full implementation of the US-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

    US Army General Curtis M. Scaparrotti
    © AP Photo/ Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    New START Deal Example of Productive Nuclear Agreement - European Command Chief
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Russia is working on full implementation of the US-Russia New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Russian Mission to the United Nations Charge d'affairs Petr Iliichev said.

    "Russia fully shares the noble goal of a nuclear-free world and confirms this fundamental point by specific steps. … Currently we are systematically getting to the full-scale implementation of the US-Russia Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty," Iliichev said during the session of the UN Disarmament Commission.

    Iliichev stressed that Russia had been gradually reducing its nuclear armaments for the last thirty years

    However, Iliichev underlined that further progress in nuclear disarmament "is impossible without serious preparatory work", which should be based on the principle of "strengthening strategic stability, equal and indivisible security for all states without exception".

    Ilyichev specified that serious joint work in order to create conditions that would indeed contribute to nuclear disarmament should be the priority at this stage.

    Both the United States and Russia agreed under New START to decrease the number of deployed nuclear warheads of 1,550 and the number of deployed missiles and bombers to 700. The agreement is set to expire in 2021 and could be extended.

