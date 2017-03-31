Russia, Japan Make Plans for Plant, Housing, Fish Market Construction on Kurils

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On March 18, the Russian and Japanese deputy foreign ministers exchanged proposals regarding joint economic activity on the islands, with the Russian party proposing a package of 26 points and the Japanese party preparing a package of 30 proposals, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper wrote, citing government sources.

The Russian proposals include the construction of a salmon and trout breeding plant, a seafood processing plant, the creation of a seafood market, setting up sea cruises, the construction of settlements, geothermal and wind power plants, as well as other advancements, the media explained.

The Japanese party, according to the media, offered remote medical health service for the population of the islands, construction of a sea-urchin and scallop breeding plant, of a seafood processing plant, the setting up of sea cruises, and the construction of hotels and geothermal power plants.

The media added that Japan planned to discuss the right of the people that had left the Kurils to visit the graves of their ancestors by air, hoping to reach the agreement before the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russia on April 27-28, but that goal was not accomplished.

In December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Japan and held a meeting with Abe. As a result, both sides agreed to begin developing economic cooperation involving the disputed southern Kuril Islands in order to create conditions for negotiations on a peace treaty between the countries.

On March 20, Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers held the first meeting of a 2+2 format in three and a half years, in Tokyo. Among other issues discussed during the meeting were joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands.

A disputed group of islands called the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan, encompassing the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai, is the reason that the countries have not ever signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II.