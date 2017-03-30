Trump-Xi Meeting Chance to Develop Ties, But ‘Big Problems’ Exist - White House

© Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors Aggressive and Alone? Why US Will Not Receive Regional Support in S China Sea Dispute With China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in March, US media reported that Trump was intending to host Xi at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on April 6-7.

"This is an opportunity for President Trump to develop a relationship in person with President Xi… but we have big problems," Spicer said.

"Everything from the South China Sea to trade to North Korea. There are big issues of national and economic security that need to get addressed."

Washington and Beijing interests clash in the South China Sea, with China and US allies, including the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam, having competing claims to the territory. The US Navy continues patrols in the area despite Chinese protests.

Trump held his first telephone conversation with Xi on February 9. The two presidents discussed a number of issues, including bilateral economic relations and various regional issues.