Russia, US Have Chance to Resume Cooperation on Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There is a chance to resume cooperation between Russia and the new US administration on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the National Interest Magazine.

"Now, whether we have an opportunity to resume the cooperation: yes we do," Lavrov said.

Moreover, Russia is ready to resume relations with the United States and develop cooperation as deeply and broadly as the Donald Trump administration is ready to, Lavrov added.

"We said that we would be ready to come back to the relationship and to develop the relationship with the United States to the extent, and to the depths, to which the [Trump] administration is ready to go. Whatever is comfortable for our partners, we will support and provide it," Lavrov said.

"We talk on the basis of mutual respect and equality, trying to understand the legitimate interest of each other and to see whether we can find the balance between those interests. We will be ready to cover our part of the way, as President Putin said, but we will not be making any unilateral steps. We offered cooperation on very fair terms, and we will judge by the deeds of course," he said.

Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet when both sides feel comfortable, Lavrov said.

"Well, after the American election, soon after Election Day President Putin and President-elect Trump talked over the phone. It was a good but very general discussion touching upon the key issues in our relations, and of course the key international issues. And they agreed that they would continue being in touch and after the inauguration they talked again, and they reconfirmed the need to look for ways which would be effective in handling international problems," Lavrov said.

"They also agreed that Mr. [State Secretary] Rex Tillerson and I would look into the agenda in some more details, and would also discuss the preparation for the presidential meeting which should take place when both countries, both leaders feel comfortable," he said.