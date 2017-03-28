US-Sponsored Kurdish State in Syria: Myth or Reality?

Dudu, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), described Washington's supposed goal of splitting Syria as an "imperialistic plan" devised a century ago.
The United States "appears to be actively carrying it out," he added, saying that such an initiative is unacceptable for Turkey. "This was their goal a century ago. This plan still holds sway. The Republican People's Party aims at achieving only one thing when it comes to Syria – to uphold peace in Syria and maintain the country's territorial integrity. Sadly, this is not a goal that some other forces pursue."
Deputy Chairman of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Mehmet Gunal described rumors circulating regarding to a deal between Washington and the Kurds as a "matter of grave concern."
"I hope this information is not true. Otherwise our already fragile relations with the United States would become more complicated," he said.
Turkey has firmly opposed any initiatives that would see the Kurds receive greater autonomy, let alone independence. Ankara has been concerned that such developments in Syria or Iraq would spark unrest among the Kurds living in Turkey.
"The establishment of a so-called Kurdish state in northern Syria is a vitally important issue to us. This [new entity] could be called anything, including a cultural autonomy, a full autonomy or a separate regional administration the Syrian territory. The most important thing is that it undermines Syria's territorial integrity. As a result, this project is unacceptable," Gunal observed.
"The United States, Russia and other stakeholders in the region understand that Syria would not be able to maintain its territorial integrity without greater autonomy [granted to its regions]. The Kurds have said that they want to remain part of Syria as an autonomous entity. Turkey is the only power complicating the issue. We hope that Ankara will acknowledge the real state of affairs as soon as possible and chose a path of peaceful coexistence with the Kurds. This will be the best option for Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the others," he said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia's fault. DRAGGING FEET and waiting for TRAITOR PARTNERS, INTEL, Joint RAQQA work. How that went? !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NO autonomous parts. They can go to Iraq. They were the reason, U.S attacked IRAQ, killed Hussein, and they STOLE the resources and based the DOLLAR again. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Poor Kurds, still drinking the "We'll give you your own state" kool-aid provided freely by the US. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Maybe Turkey should have helped Assad instead of working to overthrow him by supporting ISIS and Al Nusra. This is what unfortunately what happens. the US basically screwed Turkey with this one now Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If Mr Putin accept the desintegration of Syria, it means Mr Putin is a Zero like all other leaders, and on that time i will wish him that the Americans overthrow him in Russia, i will become a supporter of Navalny and Khodorkovsky. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Americans had a plan for Ukraine Too, only to have it blow up in their faces... literally. I would not be too quick to think America will have the success they want in fooling around in Syria. I don't think karma is done kicking USA in the balls.
