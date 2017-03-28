Register
19:56 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Female fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG) take a break on the front line in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakeh on September 4, 2015.

    US-Sponsored Kurdish State in Syria: Myth or Reality?

    © AFP 2017/ Delil Souleiman
    Politics
    Get short URL
    843654

    Unconfirmed reports say that Washington has pledged to help the Syrian Kurds achieve greater autonomy, if not independence once the six-year-long conflict in the war-torn Arab country is over. Turkish MP Mevlut Dudu told Sputnik Turkey that the United States devised a plan aimed at dividing Syria decades ago.

    Dudu, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), described Washington's supposed goal of splitting Syria as an "imperialistic plan" devised a century ago.

    The United States "appears to be actively carrying it out," he added, saying that such an initiative is unacceptable for Turkey. "This was their goal a century ago. This plan still holds sway. The Republican People's Party aims at achieving only one thing when it comes to Syria – to uphold peace in Syria and maintain the country's territorial integrity. Sadly, this is not a goal that some other forces pursue."

    A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters, raises a flag of the SDF near the village of Bir Fawaz, 20 km north of Raqqa, during their offensive towards the Islamic State (IS) group's Syrian stronghold as part of the third phase retake the city and its surroundings, on February 8, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Washington's Greater Middle East Project 'Aims at Creating Kurdish State' in Iraq, Syria
    Dudu blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for these developments.

    Deputy Chairman of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Mehmet Gunal described rumors circulating regarding to a deal between Washington and the Kurds as a "matter of grave concern."

    "I hope this information is not true. Otherwise our already fragile relations with the United States would become more complicated," he said.

    Turkey has firmly opposed any initiatives that would see the Kurds receive greater autonomy, let alone independence. Ankara has been concerned that such developments in Syria or Iraq would spark unrest among the Kurds living in Turkey.

    "The establishment of a so-called Kurdish state in northern Syria is a vitally important issue to us. This [new entity] could be called anything, including a cultural autonomy, a full autonomy or a separate regional administration the Syrian territory. The most important thing is that it undermines Syria's territorial integrity. As a result, this project is unacceptable," Gunal observed.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) and Turkish President Erdogan Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File)
    © AFP 2017/ IBRAHIM USTA / POOL
    'Ankara, Damascus Must Unite' to Halt US-Sponsored Kurdish State in Northern Syria
    For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Turkish left-wing Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Hisyar Ozsoy said that "all reasonable" regional and global forces, except for Turkey, recognize that Syria could only be stabilized if it is decentralized.

    "The United States, Russia and other stakeholders in the region understand that Syria would not be able to maintain its territorial integrity without greater autonomy [granted to its regions]. The Kurds have said that they want to remain part of Syria as an autonomous entity. Turkey is the only power complicating the issue. We hope that Ankara will acknowledge the real state of affairs as soon as possible and chose a path of peaceful coexistence with the Kurds. This will be the best option for Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the others," he said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Syrian Kurds Discuss Constitution in Geneva, Want Independence or Confederation
    Crunch Time: Will Liberation of Raqqa Turn Into 'War of All Against All'?
    Kurdish Artist Gets Three Years in Jail for Painting Turkish Forces' Destruction
    Erdogan Says Upset About Interest Moscow, Washington Showing to Syrian Kurds
    Tags:
    Syrian war, Syrian Kurds, autonomy, Syrian conflict, Mevlut Dudu, Hisyar Ozsoy, Mehmet Gunal, Turkey, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia's fault. DRAGGING FEET and waiting for TRAITOR PARTNERS, INTEL, Joint RAQQA work. How that went? !!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      NO autonomous parts. They can go to Iraq. They were the reason, U.S attacked IRAQ, killed Hussein, and they STOLE the resources and based the DOLLAR again.
      The whole world should do itself a favor and DUMP the dollar.. So they keep CLOWNING. The 86 countries coalition will break UNLESS is for terrorism. Russia KNOWS all , reason U.S doesn't want it in NOTHING. So does, E.,U, NATO, PACE , OSCE.. Why Russia even bother?
    • Reply
      avatar
      TravelAbout
      Poor Kurds, still drinking the "We'll give you your own state" kool-aid provided freely by the US.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dc801
      Maybe Turkey should have helped Assad instead of working to overthrow him by supporting ISIS and Al Nusra. This is what unfortunately what happens. the US basically screwed Turkey with this one now
    • Reply
      avatar
      mounir.assi
      If Mr Putin accept the desintegration of Syria, it means Mr Putin is a Zero like all other leaders, and on that time i will wish him that the Americans overthrow him in Russia, i will become a supporter of Navalny and Khodorkovsky.
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      The Americans had a plan for Ukraine Too, only to have it blow up in their faces... literally. I would not be too quick to think America will have the success they want in fooling around in Syria. I don't think karma is done kicking USA in the balls.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok