US-Sponsored Kurdish State in Syria: Myth or Reality?

Dudu, a member of the Republican People's Party (CHP), described Washington's supposed goal of splitting Syria as an "imperialistic plan" devised a century ago.

The United States "appears to be actively carrying it out," he added, saying that such an initiative is unacceptable for Turkey. "This was their goal a century ago. This plan still holds sway. The Republican People's Party aims at achieving only one thing when it comes to Syria – to uphold peace in Syria and maintain the country's territorial integrity. Sadly, this is not a goal that some other forces pursue."

Dudu blamed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for these developments.

Deputy Chairman of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Mehmet Gunal described rumors circulating regarding to a deal between Washington and the Kurds as a "matter of grave concern."

"I hope this information is not true. Otherwise our already fragile relations with the United States would become more complicated," he said.

Turkey has firmly opposed any initiatives that would see the Kurds receive greater autonomy, let alone independence. Ankara has been concerned that such developments in Syria or Iraq would spark unrest among the Kurds living in Turkey.

"The establishment of a so-called Kurdish state in northern Syria is a vitally important issue to us. This [new entity] could be called anything, including a cultural autonomy, a full autonomy or a separate regional administration the Syrian territory. The most important thing is that it undermines Syria's territorial integrity. As a result, this project is unacceptable," Gunal observed.

For his part, Deputy Chairman of the Turkish left-wing Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Hisyar Ozsoy said that "all reasonable" regional and global forces, except for Turkey, recognize that Syria could only be stabilized if it is decentralized.

"The United States, Russia and other stakeholders in the region understand that Syria would not be able to maintain its territorial integrity without greater autonomy [granted to its regions]. The Kurds have said that they want to remain part of Syria as an autonomous entity. Turkey is the only power complicating the issue. We hope that Ankara will acknowledge the real state of affairs as soon as possible and chose a path of peaceful coexistence with the Kurds. This will be the best option for Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the others," he said.

