UK-US Ties, Intel Sharing Unharmed by Trump's Wiretapping Claims - Johnson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump's press secretary claimed in mid-March the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) conducted surveillance over Trump following the US president's earlier accusation that his predecessor wiretapped him prior to the 2016 election. UK Prime Minster Theresa May's spokesman later said Washington had assured London that the allegations would not repeat.

"I believe it has certainly done no lasting damage to our relationship — certainly not to the special relationship — and certainly not to intelligence sharing, which of course will carry on between our countries," Johnson said at the House of Commons.

Johnson on Tuesday shot down the claims as "utterly ridiculous and should be ignored."

On March 4, Trump took to Twitter to accuse Obama of having his Trump Tower headquarters' "wires tapped" prior to the 2016 presidential election, describing this as the former administration's "new low. The president went on to compare the alleged surveillance to McCarthyism and the Watergate scandal. The claims have been rejected by Obama's representative.

The US House and Senate Intelligence Committees have found no credible evidence to support Trump's claims. However, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes confirmed in a press conference that the US Intelligence Community collected information on Trump’s transition team. Moreover, Nunes said the collection was unrelated to allegations of Russian collusion and widely disseminated within the US government.