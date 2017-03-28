Register
28 March 2017
    President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

    Baghdad Still Unable to Determine New US Policy Toward Iraq - President

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Politics
    158 0 0

    Iraq is still unable to determine US President Donald Trump's policy as his administration is in no hurry to assume positions while it examines issues, Iraqi President Fuad Masum told Sputnik.

    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — He confirmed that Trump "pledged support in the fight against terrorism and help in rebuilding Iraq" during Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi's visit to the White House last week.

    Iraqis inspect the damage in the Mosul al-Jadida area on March 26, 2017, following air strikes in which civilians have been reportedly killed during an ongoing offensive against the Islamic State (IS) group
    © AP Photo/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    'Entire Homes Destroyed With Families Inside' – Refugees Report Mosul Horror

    "As for Mr. Trump's policy, we still cannot say what it is because they are still examining a number of issues and are in no hurry to make decisions and take any positions," Masum said.

    Masum said the Trump administration's deliberation is "natural."

    "We observe, discuss mainly the nature of our relations with the US, what their future is, how we will develop them," he said.

    In this undated file photo released by a militant website, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, militants of the Islamic State group hold up their weapons and wave its flags on their vehicles in a convoy on a road leading to Iraq, while riding in Raqqa city in Syria
    © AP Photo/ Militant website via AP, File
    Daesh Fighter Fesses Up Location of Mass Grave in Iraq

    The government of Iraq expects its territory to be cleared of the Daesh jihadist group (banned in numerous countries, including Russia) ground presence shortly, Fuad Masum added.

    "As for the final victory over IS [Daesh] and its eradication, it will take some time, but the IS presence as a military force 'on the ground' I believe will end in a short time," Masum said.

    He clarified that victory over "the organization and the cells which operate from time to time will take more time."

    "We have received and continue to receive assistance form different countries, but we will need time after defeating IS [Daesh] as a military force for cooperation and coordination with different countries, because IS is not only a military force but also a terrorist ideology that resorts to various forms of actions," Masum said.

      avatar
      moron certainty
      US foreign policy will be determined by constantly surrendering and caving in
      to artificially generated US media hysteria based on deliberate lies and deceit.
