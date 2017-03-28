Baghdad Still Unable to Determine New US Policy Toward Iraq - President

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — He confirmed that Trump "pledged support in the fight against terrorism and help in rebuilding Iraq" during Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi's visit to the White House last week.

"As for Mr. Trump's policy, we still cannot say what it is because they are still examining a number of issues and are in no hurry to make decisions and take any positions," Masum said.

Masum said the Trump administration's deliberation is "natural."

"We observe, discuss mainly the nature of our relations with the US, what their future is, how we will develop them," he said.

The government of Iraq expects its territory to be cleared of the Daesh jihadist group (banned in numerous countries, including Russia) ground presence shortly, Fuad Masum added.

"As for the final victory over IS [Daesh] and its eradication, it will take some time, but the IS presence as a military force 'on the ground' I believe will end in a short time," Masum said.

He clarified that victory over "the organization and the cells which operate from time to time will take more time."

"We have received and continue to receive assistance form different countries, but we will need time after defeating IS [Daesh] as a military force for cooperation and coordination with different countries, because IS is not only a military force but also a terrorist ideology that resorts to various forms of actions," Masum said.