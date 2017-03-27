Register
13:35 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, advance in the village of Sabah al-Khayr on the northern outskirts of Deir Ezzor as they drive to encircle the Islamic State (IS) group bastion of Raqa on February 21, 2017

    US-Turkish Clashes on 'Kurdish Issue' Threaten NATO's Integrity

    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    3581101

    The US and Turkey continue to hold on to diametrically opposite opinions on the status of Kurdish military and political entities in Syria, threatening to drive a wedge between Ankara and its Western allies.

    A Kurdish man waves a large flag of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) political wing, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), during a demonstration against the exclusion of Syrian-Kurds from the Geneva talks in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on February 4, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Erdogan Says Upset About Interest Moscow, Washington Showing to Syrian Kurds
    While the US regards Kurdish militia forces as valuable allies and an integral element of the upcoming siege of Raqqa, the so called ‘capital’ of Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) in Syria, the US insists that Kurdish political and military entities are nothing but terrorist groups and must be treated as such.

    Earlier in February, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said that Turkey won’t be taking part in the assault on Raqqa if Kurdish forces will also be involved in that operation.

    According to Ankara, the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) are both connected to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU, the US and NATO. Therefore, the Turkish authorities expressed concern that the liberation of Raqqa by Kurdish forces may merely result in one terrorist group replacing another, thus creating a serious security threat for Turkey and for the local Arab population.

    "How can we trust you?” Erdogan asked the US in February following a meeting between US envoy Brett McGurk and PYD representatives in Syria. “Is it me that is your partner or is it the terrorists in Kobani?"

    However, it seems that Washington doesn’t particularly care about Ankara’s concerns as the US continues to conduct its operations in Syria as it sees fit and regards Kurdish forces as a vanguard of the Raqqa offensive.

    As Ankara continues to warily eye US maneuvers in Syria and the attempts by Syrian Kurds to establish their de facto autonomy – the Federation of Northern Syria they’ve dubbed ‘Rojava’, practically at Turkey’s doorsteps, it remains to be seen how President Erdogan may address these challenges.

    US Senator John McCain, for example, has recently expressed concerns that the US military may be deprived of access to the Incirlik airbase by Turkey if Washington continues to expand its cooperation with the Kurds.

    Also, this development deals a serious blow to NATO’s image as the 'all for one and one for all' kind of defensive alliance as one of the organization’s members openly and blatantly disregards the interests and security concerns of another member.

    It should also be noted that there are approximately 40 million Kurds living in Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria, and that none of these countries is particularly thrilled about the prospects of Kurds establishing a sovereign inland state at the expense of these nations’ territory.

    Therefore, the ongoing US support for Kurdish entities in Iraq and Syria may not only pose a severe challenge for the integrity of NATO but will also likely have a negative impact on the relations between the United States and the aforementioned countries.

    Related:

    Syrian Kurds Discuss Constitution in Geneva, Want Independence or Confederation
    Turkey Expects Russia to Close Syrian Kurds' Office in Moscow - Foreign Ministry
    Syrian Kurds Ready to Take Part in Commission on Constitution Elaboration
    Tags:
    prospects, military operations, support, Kurds, NATO, Daesh, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Numan Kurtulmus, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Vince
      You made an error in the first paragraph. It should be that Turkey considers Kurds terrorists not US.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok