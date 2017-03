GENEVA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General denied media reports of de Mistura's decision to step down due to family matters.

"No, I haven't heard about that. How can he have submitted his resignation if he is still heading the current round [of talks]?" Gatilov told reporters.

Geneva is now hosting the fifth round of the intra-Syrian negotiations, with de Mistura acting as a UN mediator.