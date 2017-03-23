Westminster Attack Supports Trump Bid to ‘Make America Safer’ - Ex-Brexit Leader

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump campaigned on a very tough stance on immigration, and seems to be doing his utmost to keep these campaign promises. Though repeatedly blocked by US courts, he continues to attempt to forbid immigration from many Muslim nations, and despite opposition voices saying a border wall would be an expensive ecological disaster, his team appears to want to go ahead with the idea.

"All I advocate for is that we have proper vetting process," Farage told Fox News. "All [Trump] was trying to do with that travel ban is to make America a little bit safer, and as you say, they are protesting on Fifth Avenue."

Speaking one day after the latest terrorist attack in London, Farage also insisted on tougher UK immigration policies.

"I think the population of this country and indeed most of the other European states, we are now saying to our governments — look, frankly, you have brought this upon us," Farage stated.

The Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, in which a terrorist in a car mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before crashing outside Parliament. The attack killed at four people, including one police officer, and injured at least 40.

