22:36 GMT +321 March 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, background 2nd right, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, foreground right, during the Normandy format meeting between the leaders of Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France on settling the Ukrainian conflict, at the Paul Loebe Haus parliamentary building in Berlin. (File)

    Russian Envoy to Ukraine's Contact Group Rules Out Normandy Format Changes

    The issue of changing the so-called Normandy format on Ukrainian settlement negotiations is not considered by its participants, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gryzlov noted that the group was drafting a road map to outline the steps on Ukrainian conflict settlement.

    Passports of the Donetsk People's Republic
    © Sputnik/ Igor Maslov
    Situation Proves Russia Was Right to Recognize Donbass Passports - Kremlin

    "None of the participants include on the agenda the issue of changing the Normandy format," Gryzlov told Rossiya 24 channel, adding that the meetings on the level of foreign ministers, senior diplomats, security and legal experts are taking place within the format.

    Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in 2014, after the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) refused to recognize the new government in Kiev.

    In February 2015, a peace agreement was signed between Ukraine’s conflicting sides in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, brokered by the so-called Normandy Format comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

