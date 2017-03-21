Russian Envoy to Ukraine's Contact Group Rules Out Normandy Format Changes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gryzlov noted that the group was drafting a road map to outline the steps on Ukrainian conflict settlement.

© Sputnik/ Igor Maslov Situation Proves Russia Was Right to Recognize Donbass Passports - Kremlin

"None of the participants include on the agenda the issue of changing the Normandy format," Gryzlov told Rossiya 24 channel, adding that the meetings on the level of foreign ministers, senior diplomats, security and legal experts are taking place within the format.

Kiev launched a special military operation in Ukraine’s southeast in 2014, after the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) refused to recognize the new government in Kiev.

In February 2015, a peace agreement was signed between Ukraine’s conflicting sides in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, brokered by the so-called Normandy Format comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.