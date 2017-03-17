Russia May Appoint Deputy Foreign Minister Nebenzya New Envoy to UN

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Nebenzya’s extensive working experience in Russian missions in New York and Geneva, as well as the time he has spent within the Russian Foreign Ministry system could be the prime driving factor behind his possible appointment, the Russian Kommersant newspaper said on Friday citing government sources.
On Wednesday, Russian envoy to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Alexander Grushko urged not to believe rumors regarding his possible appointment as Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations.
Russia’s previous permanent representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin, who had occupied the post since 2006, passed away in New York on February 20, on the eve of his 65th birthday.
