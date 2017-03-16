MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The issue of appointing a new permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations is not resolved yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said Thursday.

"[This issue] has not been resolved yet. This issue is being discussed at the higher level," Gatilov said responding to a question about the appointment of a new representative of Russia to the United Nations.

Previous Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin passed away in New York on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday.

Churkin had been serving as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations from 2006 until his death.