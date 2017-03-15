NATO Ambassador Grushko Refutes Info on Possible Appointment as Russian UN Envoy

© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Moscow Poses No Threat to NATO Countries - Hungarian Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, several sources in the Russian parliament told Sputnik that Grushko was the principal candidate for the post of Russian permanent representative to the United Nations.

"You should not believe rumors," Grushko told the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik ealier in the day that Grushko would be a "worthy candidate" for the post of Russian permanent representative to the United Nations, if chosen. Speaking of Grushko's candidacy, however, Dzhabarov noted that the Russian Federation Council has not received the information about a possible appointment.

"The meeting of the Committee for International Affairs will take place on Monday. Let's see, we have no such information so far," Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, said, adding that "no doubt, he is a worthy candidate."

Previous Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin passed away in New York on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday.

He served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death.