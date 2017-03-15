Register
01:16 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Alexander Grushko

    NATO Ambassador Grushko Refutes Info on Possible Appointment as Russian UN Envoy

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 91 0 0

    Russian envoy to NATO Alexander Grushko urged not to believe rumors regarding his possible appointment as Russian permanent representative to the United Nations.

    German soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Moscow Poses No Threat to NATO Countries - Hungarian Foreign Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, several sources in the Russian parliament told Sputnik that Grushko was the principal candidate for the post of Russian permanent representative to the United Nations.

    "You should not believe rumors," Grushko told the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

    Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik ealier in the day that Grushko would be a "worthy candidate" for the post of Russian permanent representative to the United Nations, if chosen. Speaking of Grushko's candidacy, however, Dzhabarov noted that the Russian Federation Council has not received the information about a possible appointment.

    "The meeting of the Committee for International Affairs will take place on Monday. Let's see, we have no such information so far," Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee for International Affairs, said, adding that "no doubt, he is a worthy candidate."

    Previous Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin passed away in New York on February 20, a day before his 65th birthday.

    He served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death.

    Related:

    NATO Striving for More Constructive Relations With Russia – Stoltenberg
    New Petition Claims Italian NATO Deployment to Russian Border Unconstitutional
    Germany Protests Russian Missiles, Forgets About NATO Buildup on Russian Borders
    Tags:
    NATO, UN, Alexander Grushko, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok