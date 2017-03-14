Register
19:12 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish and EU flags

    Germany Seeks to Force Ankara to 'Break Off EU Accession Talks'

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 5911

    The crisis in Turkey's relations with European countries is related to Germany's desire to strengthen its positions in Europe and have more influence on Turkish politics, Turkish political expert Baris Doster said in an interview with Sputnik Turkey.

    The politician also stressed that in this way the EU is trying to force Turkey to abandon the accession talks.

    "Germany seeks to become a force that plays a key role within the EU, especially after Brexit. It seeks to increase its influence not only in economic, but also in political and military spheres," the expert told Sputnik Turkey.

    Increased tensions between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel
    © Flickr/ World Humanitarian Summit
    Merkel Lashes Out At Erdogan Over Comparing Germany's Rally Bans With Nazism
    Relations between Turkey and the EU reached a new low after several rallies organized by Turkish politicians as part of a pre-referendum campaign among Turkish expats in Europe had been cancelled in Germany and the Netherlands.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Germany and the Netherlands of "Nazism" and "fascism," with his statements causing shock among European politicians. In response, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn urged Ankara to "refrain from excessive statements and actions that risk further exacerbating the situation."

    "Given Germany's serious political, economic and historical influence on Turkey since the times of the Ottoman Empire, as well as the fact that the EU has leading positions in the structure of Turkish exports and imports, it is understandable that Germany seeks to further strengthen its influence on Turkey and therefore intervenes in Turkey's domestic affairs," the expert stated.

    "The shortest and most effective way to do it is to finally abandon the idea of Turkey's membership in the EU, which Germany has never really accepted. The EU […] now seeks to force Turkey to break off the ongoing EU accession negotiations and withdraw from this process," he added.

    Germany, Turkey
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Merkel: Turkey, Germany-EU Share Deep Disagreements Alongside Common Interests
    Turkey signed an association agreement with the then-European Community in 1963, and submitted a membership application in 1987. Talks about Ankara's membership to the European Union began in 2005. The negotiations on Turkey's EU membership have been repeatedly suspended due to various obstacles.

    In November, the European Parliament voted in favor of freezing EU accession talks with Turkey over concerns about Ankara's post-coup crackdown. While the vote was non-binding and mostly symbolic, the move was widely criticized in Ankara.

    At the same time, Doster believes that anti-Turkish sentiments will affect the upcoming referendum on constitutional reform in Turkey and result in an increasing number of Turkish voters who will support the constitutional amendments."

    "If anti-Turkish and anti-Muslim rhetoric has its impact on the elections in Europe, then anti-European, or rather anti-EU sentiment in Turkey will work as well," he concluded.

    The referendum on constitutional reform in Turkey is set to take place on April 16. If approved, the reform will convey enormous powers to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and, as some experts fear, turn the country into a "one-man-dictatorship."

    Related:

    Berlin-Ankara Standoff Worsens as Merkel Says Nazi Slurs 'Need to Stop'
    Berlin Hopes Ankara to End Comparisons of Modern Germany With Nazis
    Tags:
    accession talks, crisis, EU, Europe, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok