Assad Says Wrong European Policies Towards Syria Led to Spread of Terrorism

The Syrian president also noted the scale of disinformation conducted by some Western media outlets during the years of conflict in Syria, the news agency reported.
EP delegation members, in turn, confirmed their intention to work towards restoring diplomatic relations with the Syrian government and lifting the sanctions imposed on Syria, according to the agency.
Syria has been engulfed in a war for about six years with government forces fighting a number of opposition groups and terror organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete One only needs to say Merkel, Hollanda and EU/NATO to know what happened. Assad is spot on!!! And now they having to deal with the barking ErDOGan on there heels. It is THEY that have created this mess!!!
