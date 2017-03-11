Ankara 'Will Retaliate': Erdogan Squares Off as Netherlands Keeps Turkish FM Out

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Dutch authorities refused to let Cavusoglu land over security concerns. The foreign minister had planned to hold a Turkish expat rally at the Turkish embassy in the run up to April's constitutional referendum. The incident followed rally bans in several other European countries.

"Turkey will retaliate after the constitutional referendum on April 16. Ankara can be patient… We'll see if your planes will be able to land in Turkey. I mean in terms of diplomacy rather than regular passengers. This is another issue that will have to be looked into," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu threatened the Netherlands with sanctions in case the Dutch authorities prevented him from meeting with Turkish expats.

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite the Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.