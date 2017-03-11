Ankara Wields Sanctions Baton as Amsterdam May Cancel Turkish Referendum Rally

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders objected conducting rallies by the Turkish ministers on Dutch soil and informed Ankara of Amsterdam’s stance. Cavusoglu defied a Dutch ban on a Turkish pro-referendum rally in Rotterdam, after Dutch authorities described the demonstration planned for Saturday, as unacceptable.

"If the flight permission gets canceled, we will impose severe sanctions," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Turkish Referendum Campaign Standoff Spills Over Into the Netherlands

Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.