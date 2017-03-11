Register
16:39 GMT +311 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    'Nazi Remnants, Fascists': Erdogan Goes Ballistic Amid This Step by Netherlands

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    Politics
    Get short URL
    224601

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labeled the Dutch authorities "Nazi remnants" and "fascists" for revoking the landing permission for Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who was expected to meet with the Turkish expats in the Netherlands.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dutch authorities revoked the landing permission for the Turkish foreign minister amid security concerns, the Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, Cavusoglu threatened the Netherlands with sanctions, in case the Dutch authorities prevent him from meeting with Turkish expats.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Merkel: 'It is Depressing and Sad to Hear' Comparison With Nazis From Erdogan
    Ankara has been seeking support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change that would increase the president's powers. Despite Turkish leadership's efforts a number of pre-voting rallies were canceled in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

    The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.

    The Dutch authorities are not alone in being compared to Nazis by Erdogan. On March 5, the Turkish president drew parallels between the German authorities and Nazis criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on the German soil.

    Related:

    Berlin Hopes Ankara to End Comparisons of Modern Germany With Nazis
    Berlin-Ankara Standoff Worsens as Merkel Says Nazi Slurs 'Need to Stop'
    Erdogan's Nazi Jibe is First Shot in 'War of Words' With Berlin
    'Unprecedented Arrogance': German Media in Outrage Over Erdogan's 'Nazi' Comment
    Tags:
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Netherlands, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal
    California Earthquake Cartoon
    Because California is Famous for Efficiently Handling Disasters...
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok