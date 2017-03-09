US, Iraq Working on 5-Year ‘Enhanced Cooperation’ Plan

"We are working with the GoI [government of Iraq] to finalize a five-year plan to ensure enhanced cooperation," Votel said in written testimony for the US Senate Armed Services Committee.
Votel emphasized that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was a willing partner and had clearly stated a desire for continued US support after Islamic State is defeated.
The Pentagon maintains US troops are supporting Iraqi forces in an advise and assist role in counter-Daesh operations at the invitation of the government.
In October, then-State Department spokesman John Kirby said there was no agreement between the two governments on a sustained US troop presence after Daesh is defeated.
